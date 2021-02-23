Aftermath: The Spy Who Loved Fessy
Season 36 E 13 • 03/15/2021
Devyn Simone chats with Nany, Aneesa, Fessy, Kyle and Kaycee about Survive the Night, the agents rallying behind Nany to give her a chance to get a gold skull, Kaycee's strategy, and more.
The ChallengeS36 E10
Aftermath: A Clockwork Amber
Devyn Simone chats with Devin, Nany, Nam, Fessy and Amber B. about Cory using Amber M. as a ploy, Gabby dropping the ball, Nam and Lolo's mismatched partnership, Fessy's lip-lock, and more.
02/23/2021
Exclusive
01:40
The ChallengeS36 E11
Votes Declassified: An Inconvenient Goof
Some agents choose to compromise Nany and Josh, under the assumption CT will nominate himself to face Josh in the crater, while the others stick it to Gabby and Devin (mostly Devin).
02/24/2021
Highlight
02:14
The ChallengeS36 E11
Who Will Survive TJ's Security Breach?
Gabby and Devin make their way to TJ after being compromised by their fellow agents, but a surprise security breach could have widespread consequences for everyone.
02/24/2021
Exclusive
14:27
The ChallengeS36 E11
Aftermath: An Inconvenient Goof
Devyn Simone chats with Devin, CT, Darrell, Nany and Nam about the Air Lift challenge, CT's campaign to send Josh to The Crater, Lolo's exit, TJ's surprise security breach, and more.
03/01/2021
Interview
00:58
The ChallengeS36 E12
Double Agents Final Words: Devin
Devin reflects on losing a tangram elimination game to Darrell and weighs in on how he can change up his overall strategy on future seasons.
03/03/2021
Interview
00:54
The ChallengeS36 E12
Double Agents Final Words: Josh
Despite being shocked by his elimination, Josh looks back on the work he put in throughout the season and predicts how some of the other players will fare in the remaining challenges.
03/03/2021
Highlight
04:54
The ChallengeS36 E12
Will CT Ditch Big T?
CT's decision and tactless remarks after the elimination shock everyone.
03/03/2021
Exclusive
20:32
The ChallengeS36 E12
Aftermath: Tinker Tailer Bunny Spy
Devyn Simone chats with Josh, Devin, Nany, Nam and Big T about the shocking security breach double elimination, CT's insensitive partner swap and Nam's game-ending medical condition.
03/10/2021
Exclusive
01:51
The ChallengeS36 E13
Votes Declassified: The Spy Who Loved Fessy
Most agents choose to send Gabby and Cory to The Crater to give them the opportunity to earn their gold skulls, while a select few compromise Nany and Kyle.
03/10/2021
Interview
01:17
The ChallengeS36 E13
Double Agents Final Words: Gabby
Gabby reveals her strategy in the Ring of Spies elimination and shows immense gratitude to the agents she feels played a role in her journey.
03/10/2021
Exclusive
16:53
The ChallengeS36 E13
03/15/2021
Exclusive
02:27
The ChallengeS36 E14
Votes Declassified - The Best of Enemies
As the number of Gold Skulls and agents dwindles, the remaining players have to make tough choices and compromise their allies.
03/17/2021
Interview
01:17
The ChallengeS36 E14
Double Agents Final Words - Darrell
Darrell reflects on his tough loss against Cory, his eagerness to get back home to family and whether or not he'll do another Challenge.
03/17/2021
Exclusive
18:24
The ChallengeS36 E14
Aftermath - The Best of Enemies
Devyn Simone sits down with Darrell, CT, Aneesa and Kyle to talk about the surprising house vote, CT's awkward reunion with Big T, and fraternization with the locals.
03/22/2021
Exclusive
02:11
The ChallengeS36 E15
Votes Declassified - Never Say Never Again
With only one person left in the game without a gold skull, the house vote easily coalesces around a single team.
03/24/2021
Interview
01:08
The ChallengeS36 E15
Double Agents Final Words - Aneesa
After once again being eliminated deep into a season, Aneesa reflects on her elimination and criticizes the men in the game for disregarding her.
03/24/2021
Exclusive
18:57
The ChallengeS36 E15
Aftermath - Never Say Never Again
Devyn Simone chats with Aneesa, Fessy, Big T, Kaycee and Kyle about Nany giving Aneesa a false glimmer of hope, CT's altercation with Fessy, Big T betting against herself, and more.
03/29/2021
Highlight
02:55
The ChallengeS36 E16
Everybody Wants to Be Rogue
Partners are reshuffled following the elimination, and two partnerless agents plead not to be chosen because they think being rogue this late in the game means they'd be in the final.
03/31/2021
Exclusive
02:26
The ChallengeS36 E16
Votes Declassified - Most Wanted Man
Some players are forced to decide whether to vote against their partners or their alliances, and the final tally could hinge on a strategic burn vote.
03/31/2021
Interview
01:17
The ChallengeS36 E16
Double Agents Final Words - Big T
Big T regrets not going to rugby class after being eliminated in a hall brawl but has no regrets about a season on which she conquered fears and pushed herself to the next level.
03/31/2021
