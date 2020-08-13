Pauly and Vinny React to Their Classic Crocodilly Prank
Season 1 • 07/09/2020
The guys comment on the time Vinny retaliated against the ladies by kidnapping Snooki's beloved stuffed animal Crocodilly, only to be sold out by Mike.
Watching
Exclusive
03:23
Revenge PrankS1 E12
Watch & React: Pauly D Brings Vinny's Uncle Nino to Vegas
As a special encore to Vinny's debut show at Chippendales, Pauly D calls in Vinny's notorious Uncle Nino for the latest strike in their prank war.
08/13/2020
Exclusive
02:07
Revenge PrankS1
Watch & React: Bringing Back Angelina
Pauly recalls the time he flew Angelina to Miami and surprised Mike as the best mic-drop moment in Jersey Shore prank history.
08/06/2020
Exclusive
03:23
Revenge PrankS1
Watch & React: Picture Frame
Vinny and Pauly give a play-by-play of the time they swapped Deena's romantic framed photos for their own starry-eyed recreations.
07/30/2020
Exclusive
03:23
Revenge PrankS1
Watch & React: Cab to Times Square Prank
Vinny and Pauly break down Mike's epic Jersey Shore stunt that sent Nicole and Deena on an unforgettable cab ride.
07/23/2020
02:33
Revenge PrankS1
Watch & React: Inside Out Prank
Vinny and Pauly look back at one of the most over-the-top Jersey Shore pranks they ever pulled and still relish the stunned reactions of their housemates years later.
07/16/2020
Exclusive
03:15
Revenge PrankS1
Pauly and Vinny React to Their Classic Crocodilly Prank
The guys comment on the time Vinny retaliated against the ladies by kidnapping Snooki's beloved stuffed animal Crocodilly, only to be sold out by Mike.
07/09/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019