A Party-Crashing Alex Gives Robby a Love Tap
Season 3 E 10 • 03/03/2020
The grand opening of Blend is overshadowed after an uninvited Alex shows up for the event and immediately tries to stir up trouble.
Watching
Exclusive
03:56
Siesta KeyS3 E5
Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 3, Episode 5
Floribama Shore star Nilsa doesn't mince words as she questions Juliette about her feelings for Alex, makes Kelsey choose between Jared and Jake, and gets Robby's two cents.
02/05/2020
Exclusive
03:35
Siesta KeyS3 E6
Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 3, Episode 6
Floribama Shore star Nilsa cross-questions Juliette and Robby about their split, picks Kelsey's brain about Jared, and puts the screws on Juliette about her feelings for Alex.
02/12/2020
Highlight
03:18
Siesta KeyS3 E6
Juliette Is Done Pretending
Juliette tells Robby he should apologize to Amanda for throwing her phone into the ocean and gets real about the state of their relationship.
02/11/2020
Highlight
03:56
Siesta KeyS3 E7
Juliette Makes a Splash at Jared's Birthday Bash
A poolside conversation between Juliette and Alex goes from awkward to overboard when Alyssa wades into the argument.
02/18/2020
Highlight
02:06
Siesta KeyS3 E8
Jared and Jessica's Relationship Reaches a Crossroads
After learning about Jared's challenges with PTSD, his ex-wife Jessica breaks down and realizes that trying to hold on to their past relationship isn't helping him.
02/25/2020
Highlight
03:33
Siesta KeyS3 E9
Madisson Asks for Her Parents' Blessing
Madisson tells her parents that she wants to move to Los Angeles with former Siesta Key producer and current boyfriend Ish.
03/03/2020
Highlight
02:55
Siesta KeyS3 E9
Is Chloe Team Alex or Team Juliette?
Things get heated when Alex questions Chloe over whether she's more loyal to him or Juliette.
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:19
Siesta KeyS3 E10
Juliette Makes an Emotional Plea to Alex
At a gathering arranged by Chloe, Juliette pulls Alex aside for an open and honest heart-to-heart while their circle of friends listen in.
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:37
Siesta KeyS3 E10
A Party-Crashing Alex Gives Robby a Love Tap
The grand opening of Blend is overshadowed after an uninvited Alex shows up for the event and immediately tries to stir up trouble.
03/03/2020
Highlight
01:43
Siesta KeyS3 E11
Axes and Exes (and Alcohol) Don't Mix
As Amanda and Jared watch in disbelief, a flirtatious scene unfolds between Kelsey and Garrett in a bar as they wager on the next day's ax-throwing event.
03/10/2020
Highlight
01:00
Siesta KeyS3 E12
Coming Up on Siesta Key: Someone's Having a Baby
Somebody's pregnant, somebody else is letting the truth come out, and multiple couples will have their relationships tested.
03/10/2020
Highlight
04:05
Siesta KeyS3 E12
Alex and Juliette Buy Chloe's Silence
Juliette admits to Kelsey that she hooked up with Alex and that Chloe knows, but Chloe denies everything to Alyssa -- for a price.
03/10/2020
Highlight
02:15
Siesta KeyS3 E13
Juliette Tries to Pull Amanda Into Drama
After revealing shocking news to Alyssa over the phone, Juliette prompts Amanda to confirm her story, but Amanda refuses to play along.
06/16/2020
Highlight
02:25
Siesta KeyS3 E15
Alyssa Tells Her Parents She's Pregnant
Alyssa receives an unexpected reaction from her parents when she reveals she's pregnant, and her mom expresses her concerns.
06/30/2020
Highlight
02:30
Siesta KeyS3 E16
Juliette Finds Out Alyssa Is Pregnant
Juliette breaks down when Chloe tells her Alyssa and Alex are having a baby.
07/08/2020
Highlight
03:09
Siesta KeyS3 E19
Juliette Is Ready to Move on with Her Love Life
While the expectant Alyssa hosts a gender reveal party with Alex, Juliette reassesses life without her ex.
07/28/2020
Highlight
01:28
Siesta KeyS3 E20
Madisson and Ish Disagree on Where to Make Their Home
Madisson is worried she'll be sacrificing too much by moving to L.A. to be with Ish, so she asks him if he'd be willing to make a similar sacrifice by moving to Siesta Key.
08/04/2020
Highlight
02:45
Siesta KeyS3 E20
What Kind of Training Has Garrett Been Up To?
During the Christmas party, Kelsey discovers that Garrett is still hanging out with an old flame, but he insists he's just her trainer.
08/04/2020
Highlight
01:03
Siesta KeyS3 E23
Juliette and Sam Make It Official
Juliette and Sam share their feelings for one another, and he asks her to be his girlfriend.
08/26/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019