Who Don't You Want to See in Elimination?
Season 35 • 03/24/2020
Bear, Kyle, Nelson, Fessy, Jenny, Nany, Kailah, Mattie and more competitors reveal which players they wouldn't want to face in an elimination.
Watching
Exclusive
08:20
The ChallengeS34 E11
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and War
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
11/12/2019
Highlight
04:21
The ChallengeS34 E16
The Winners Are Crowned, and the Losers Point Fingers
The winning country arrives at the yacht and claims their million-dollar prize, while the losing teammates cast blame.
12/11/2019
Exclusive
01:17
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Most Shocking Performance
Viewers were stunned when this legendary The Challenge competitor went out early in recent seasons, but perhaps it's all part of a long-term strategy… or not.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:02
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Ride or Die
In a game defined by backstabbing and manipulation, the winner of The Challenge's Ride or Die award knows how to stay loyal to their friends.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
00:56
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Improved Player
The Challenge's most improved competitor looks back on their highest and lowest moments before accepting the award for most improved player.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:23
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Master Manipulator
There's no shortage of schemers on The Challenge, but the winner of the Master Manipulator Award is clearly craftier than all the others -- and doesn't mind saying so.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:02
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Rookie of the Year
The Challenge is designed to chew up and spit out newbies, but this Rookie of the Year more than rose to the occasion.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
00:56
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Best Elimination
The winner of this award refers to it by a slightly more intense name and thanks those who made their dominant elimination performance possible.
03/20/2020
Interview
01:24
The ChallengeS35
Melissa and Kailah Reunited
Melissa and Kailah discuss how they feel about being around each other again following their altercation on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.
03/24/2020
Interview
01:58
The ChallengeS35
Who Are You Happiest Not to See?
Ashley, Wes, Rogan, Nany, Bananas, Kyle, Jordan, Aneesa, Tori, Jenna and CT talk about the competitors they're not missing this season.
03/24/2020
Interview
03:01
The ChallengeS35
03/24/2020
Interview
01:27
The ChallengeS35
Tori and Jordan's Wedding Plans
Tori and Jordan discuss their wedding plans, including their guest list and who they hope will officiate their ceremony.
03/24/2020
Exclusive
00:54
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Comeback Queen
Challenge's Comeback Queen is ready to return stronger than ever.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
01:13
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Heart
While brains and brawn usually get all the attention, it's the amount of heart that makes this Challenge vet stand out -- even if they don't always prevail in the game.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
01:05
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Best Sportsmanship
This Challenge vet would hardly describe themselves as "a good sport," but they do know how to take insults and betrayal in stride and still come out on top.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
01:11
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Elaborate Lie
A little deception is just part of the game, but this Challenge competitor's Hail Mary fabrication had nothing to do with winning or losing.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
00:59
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Rich Bitch
Alliances and team loyalty aside, the winner of the Rich Bitch Award knows that at the end of the day, The Challenge is all about the money.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
00:57
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Influential
While their day job might not be as grueling as competing on The Challenge, this seasoned vet puts a lot of work into being a social media influencer.
03/31/2020
Interview
03:46
The ChallengeS35 E1
20 Questions with Bananas
Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
04/01/2020
Highlight
01:34
The ChallengeS35 E1
Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the Game
Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
04/01/2020
