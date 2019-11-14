After Shore - Bro-ke Up
Season 3 E 7 • 12/23/2019
Emotions continue to run high as Gus and Jeremiah look back at their explosive fight and try to explain their sides of the argument.
Watching
Highlight
01:37
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E1
Gus Plays with Fire and Jeremiah Tries to Make Codi Proud
Nilsa and Candace try to help Gus as he gets too flirty with other women, and Jeremiah masters half of Codi's puke and rally mantra.
11/14/2019
Highlight
02:36
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E2
Aimee's New Anger Management Skills Get Put to the Test
When Nilsa refuses to give up the bed she wants, Kirk and Candace accuse her and Aimee of being selfish.
11/14/2019
Exclusive
02:21
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E2
After Shore - THOTs and Prayers & From Mad to Grad
Nilsa, Candace and Aimee break down their fight that started over their living arrangements, and Aimee and Candace both apologize.
11/15/2019
Highlight
02:49
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E3
Candace Confronts Kirk About His Use of the N-Word
Another roommate dinner ends in a screaming match when Candace confronts Kirk about his continued use of a racial slur.
11/21/2019
Highlight
01:13
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E4
Jeremiah Has Gus's Back (and Neck, for Some Reason)
Aimee and Kirk are reluctant witnesses to a super emotional (and awkward) moment as Jeremiah tries to calm Gus down after an altercation with Codi.
11/21/2019
Highlight
02:31
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E4
Gus Suffers Phone Call Interruptus
A serious phone conversation with possible lasting consequences between Gus and his girlfriend Lisa is momentarily interrupted while Gus attends to a tipsy Candace.
11/21/2019
Exclusive
01:54
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E4
After Shore- It's My Birthday & Tryna Have a Good Time
The guys unpack the drunken brawl that broke out after Codi insulted Gus's girlfriend Lisa.
11/21/2019
Highlight
02:45
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E5
Kortni Takes a Leave of Absence
The roommates send off a sick and moody Kortni as she heads home to Panama City Beach to get her tonsils removed.
12/05/2019
Highlight
02:26
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E6
Gus Loses His Cool with Nilsa's Guest
When Gus gets into a brawl with a man Nilsa brought home from the bar, Nilsa flees the house, and Jeremiah explodes amid the chaos.
12/12/2019
Highlight
02:58
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E7
Jeremiah Confronts Gus and Calls Out Kirk and Codi
An emotional Jeremiah addresses the housemates, passionately defends his actions and intentions to Gus, and calls out Kirk and Codi for not checking on him after the fight.
12/19/2019
Exclusive
02:01
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E7
12/23/2019
Highlight
01:36
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E8
Mattie Helps Her Housemates Line Their Pockets
Mattie scores the roomies a trial flyer distribution gig at a pride celebration, and they all work hard to turn the opportunity into steady summer employment.
12/26/2019
Highlight
01:46
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E8
The Housemates Encounter Mattie's Alter Ego
Mattie gets turnt on her first day at St. Pete Beach, and her housemates find out she has a completely different personality when she drinks.
12/26/2019
Highlight
02:08
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E9
Jeremiah Refuses to Foot the Bill
Tensions flare when Jeremiah goes back on his word and decides not to pay for all of Gus's dinner.
01/02/2020
Highlight
02:57
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E10
Nilsa Mourns the Loss of a Friend
To confront her grief over her friend's death, Nilsa visits the spot in Nashville, TN, where he was killed, and Mattie, Aimee and Candace provide moral support.
01/09/2020
Highlight
02:34
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E11
Will Gus and Jeremiah's Talk End in a Fight?
The roommates worry when they spot Gus and Jeremiah talking to each other during the party at Codi's parents' house.
01/16/2020
Highlight
02:11
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E11
Jeremiah's Summer Gets Better
During the group's night out, Mattie and Jeremiah get close on the dance floor and leave the bar early.
01/16/2020
Highlight
01:47
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E12
Who Knew Flashing Had Repercussions?
The police confront Nilsa about exposing herself in the club, and her volatile reaction doesn't help the situation.
01/23/2020
Exclusive
01:44
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E11
After Shore - Return of the Kookapoo
Mattie and Jeremiah discuss their unlikely connection in the house, bonding with Jeremiah's parents and their first kiss.
01/24/2020
Interview
07:01
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E13
Kortni Hopes Sharing Her Experience Helps Other Survivors
Kortni tells Dr. Drew about living with trauma and deciding to get help. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support.
01/30/2020
