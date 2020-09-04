Jennifer Nettles - "Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer"
Season 1 E 1 • 04/09/2020
Jennifer Nettles puts her spin on Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes's emotional 1980 duet "Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer."
Watching
Performance
04:15
S1 E1
Rascal Flatts - "Through the Years"
Rascal Flatts takes on Kenny Rogers's 1981 love song "Through the Years."
04/09/2020
Performance
02:54
S1 E1
Vince Gill - "The Rock of Your Love"
Vince Gill performs Kenny Rogers's powerful song "The Rock of Your Love," which was released in 2011.
04/09/2020
Performance
03:38
S1 E1
Randy Hauser - "The Gambler"
Randy Houser pays tribute to Kenny Rogers with his performance of Rogers's 1978 signature song "The Gambler."
04/09/2020
Performance
03:14
S1 E1
Michael McDonald - "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)"
Michael McDonald puts his soulful spin on Kenny Rogers & The First Edition's 1967 hit "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)."
04/09/2020
Performance
03:00
S1 E1
Dolly Parton - "Sweet Music Man"
Dolly Parton honors Kenny Rogers as she performs an acoustic version of his 1977 song "Sweet Music Man."
04/09/2020
Performance
02:58
S1 E1
Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires & Seth Plemmons - "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town"
Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Seth Plemmons take on "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town," made famous by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition in 1969.
04/09/2020
Performance
05:42
S1 E1
Jennifer Nettles - "Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer"
Jennifer Nettles puts her spin on Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes's emotional 1980 duet "Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer."
04/09/2020
Performance
03:55
S1 E1
Gavin DeGraw - "We've Got Tonight"
Gavin DeGraw sings "We've Got Tonight," which was originally released by Bob Seger in 1978 and later re-recorded by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton in 1983.
04/09/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019