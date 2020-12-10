Where Are They Now? - Madisen
Season 6 E 1 • 10/12/2020
Madisen and her dad Nick give an update on baby Camille and offer advice to parents of teen moms, then Madisen discusses how motherhood has changed her and where she stands with Christian.
16 and PregnantS6 E1
Where Are They Now? - Madisen
10/12/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E1
Madisen and Her Dad Have a Heart-to-Heart
Madisen explains her current living situation, Nick talks about raising a daughter as a single father, and both talk frankly about their feelings around her unexpected pregnancy.
10/06/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E2
Where Are They Now? - Rachelle
Two months after filming, Rachelle talks about how her parents' attitudes have changed, misconceptions about teen moms and parenting in a pandemic.
10/20/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E2
Rachelle Opens Up About Her Depression
Rachelle chats with her older sister Iris about her decision to move out of the apartment she shares with her boyfriend and reveals why she's reluctant to let go of the relationship.
10/13/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E3
Where Are They Now? - Maddie
While looking back on her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Maddie reveals that she is continuing to build her relationship with her mother and hopes to go back to school for cosmetology.
10/23/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E3
The Bad Blood Between Maddie's Mom and Korey Intensifies
Maddie's mom Crystal kicks Maddie's boyfriend Korey out of her house after she smells marijuana on him, so Maddie moves in with her aunt, Misty.
10/20/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E4
Where Are They Now? - Camryn
A few weeks after filming, Camryn gives an update on her living situation, relationship status and baby Sadie, and reflects on the hardships of giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
11/02/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E4
Camryn's Mom Rushes Her to the Hospital
After Camryn's water breaks and she's unable to feel her baby move, she panics, and her doctor decides she needs an emergency C-section.
10/27/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E5
Where Are They Now? - Kash
Kash opens up about her new military plans since filming, her evolving relationship with Nate and who will care for her daughter Nova while she is away.
11/16/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E5
Kash Faces a Tough Decision After Nate's Outburst
In the aftermath of Nate vandalizing her car, Kash gets sage advice from her grandma about what to do next.
11/11/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E6
Where Are They Now? - Kali
Kali opens up about co-parenting with Auston, her experiences as a mom, finishing high school, living with postpartum depression and more.
11/23/2020
16 and PregnantS6 E6
Kali's Parents Address Her Living Situation with Auston
Kali's parents worry Kali and Auston are too codependent to care for their son Bodhi and decide the couple should live apart.
11/17/2020
