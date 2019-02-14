Wedding Woes
Season 3 E 15 • 02/14/2019
Heidi confronts Spencer when she comes home and finds he's packed their bags and is prepared to elope in Las Vegas despite her dreams of a big family wedding.
00:26
The HillsS3 E1
Boss Man Whitney
Lauren returns to the fashion closet for her first day back since Whitney's been promoted to her boss.
01/16/2019
02:52
The HillsS3 E1
Heidi's Letter Only Makes Things Worse
Heidi gives Lauren a letter seeking to mend their friendship, but her refusal to accept responsibility for spreading rumors only makes Lauren angrier.
08/13/2007
01:24
The HillsS3 E2
Spencer's Surprise
Heidi is not happy when she comes home to discover that Spencer has redecorated the apartment with graffiti.
02/01/2019
01:18
The HillsS3 E2
Spencer Proposes to Heidi
Spencer pours his heart out to Heidi on the beach before slipping an engagement ring on her finger.
08/13/2007
01:41
The HillsS3 E2
From Justin to Bobby
Audrina and Justin come back home after their date, where Lo questions him about his two names.
08/13/2007
02:21
The HillsS3 E3
Maybe We’re Better Off as Friends
After an awkward night out, Audrina confronts Justin about whether or not he’s boyfriend material.
12/13/2018
02:43
The HillsS3 E3
Heidi Paints Over Spencer's Mural
Not pleased with the mural Spencer had painted in their apartment without consulting her, Heidi paints over it without telling him.
08/20/2007
01:15
The HillsS3 E5
See Ya, Spencer
Spencer cuts ties with his childhood friend Brody after learning about Brody's friendship with Lauren.
01/03/2019
01:01
The HillsS3 E5
Brody Refuses to Be Part of Spencer's Feud
Spencer turns on Brody when he refuses to end his friendship with Lauren.
09/03/2007
01:21
The HillsS3 E6
Heidi Lands a Promotion
Heidi has an awkward encounter in her new office with her disappointed co-worker Elodie, who also wanted the promotion Heidi got.
09/10/2007
03:09
The HillsS3 E8
Lauren Gets Blindsided by Jason's Engagement
After finding out her ex-boyfriend Jason is engaged, Lauren tells him she thinks he's rushing into it.
09/24/2007
02:26
04:10
The HillsS3 E16
Audrina Catches Justin with Another Woman
Audrina witnesses Justin kissing another woman at a bar, but she still struggles to end things with him.
11/26/2007
02:06
The HillsS3 E16
Stephanie Confronts Heidi
Spencer's sister Stephanie tries to insert herself in the drama between Heidi and Lauren.
11/26/2007
01:16
The HillsS3 E18
The Hills (Season 3): Preview
The Hills girls are in Paris and ready to live it up. Don't miss the all-new extra episodes coming your way!
12/10/2007
03:04
The HillsS3 E18
The Announcement
Brody joins Lauren (on Jessi's lap!) live at the After Show to reveal a major Hills secret. AHHH WATCH IT RIGHT NOW!
12/10/2007
00:50
The HillsS3 E18
The Hills Remix: Memorium
We take a look back at all the love interests from this past season of 'The Hills.'
12/10/2007
02:41
The HillsS3 E20
Making a Deal with the Devil
When Whitney interviews for a position at People's Revolution, Kelly Cutrone warns her of the difficult road ahead.
01/16/2019
03:44
The HillsS3 E28
Spencer Ambushes Heidi at a Work Event
While Heidi's in Las Vegas at an important work meeting, Spencer unexpectedly drops in to try to win her back.
05/12/2008
