TRL Top 10

- 02:52S3Jonah Marais Needs to RelaxJonah Marais of Why Don't We keeps his focus as his bandmates have some fun with him, and the guys talk about their favorite songs from their album "8 Letters."09/10/2018
- 04:43S3Olivia Culpo Stays ResilientModel and actress Olivia Culpo chats with Sway about her television series "Model Squad," posing for Sports Illustrated and handling rejection.09/11/2018
- 02:58S3Elizabeth Lail Plays Real Lifetime"You" star Elizabeth Lail has all the answers when Sway tests her knowledge of Lifetime Original Movies.09/11/2018
- 03:47S3Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Instagrams Are RaidedMusicians and married couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross look back at some candid Instagram moments.09/13/2018
- 02:38S3Finn Jones on Why Season 2 of “Iron Fist” Is Better Than the First“Iron Fist” star Finn Jones explains how the creators improved on the first season of the Marvel series and talks about accidentally injuring co-star Alice Eve.09/13/2018
- 03:35S3Estelle Looks Back at “American Boy” 10 Years LaterA decade after her the release of her mammoth hit “American Boy,” Estelle talks about a potential rerelease, Kanye West and her new album “Lovers Rock.”09/13/2018
- 05:32S3Famous Dex Counts His BlessingsA grateful Famous Dex talks about the duel personalities his album “Dex Meets Dexter” encompasses and shows off the contents of his plush backpack.09/14/2018
- 05:43S3Drax Project Go from Busking to StardomThe members of Drax Project talk about going from street performances to recording with Camila Cabello and Famous Dex.09/17/2018
- 04:19S3Mistah F.A.B. Does a Flash FreestyleLegendary Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. drops a freestyle based on topics tossed out by Sway.09/17/2018
- 02:57S3Busta Rhymes on Taking Time to Make MusicRapper Busta Rhymes explains how Dr. Dre influenced his creative process and reacts to the buzz around his yet-to-be-announced new album.09/19/2018
- 03:45S3Peyton List Plays Rock It or Stop ItTo celebrate the launch of Peyton List's clothing line List by Peyton, she critiques looks from A$AP Rocky, Blake Lively, Cardi B and Nick Jonas.09/19/2018
- 05:17S3GASHI on His Albanian Pride and "Creep on Me" CollaborationGASHI boasts about his Albanian heritage and talks about how the song "Creep on Me" came together with French Montana.09/19/2018
Hosted by Sway, Jamila Mustafa and Kevan Kenney, TRL Top 10 serves up the hottest music videos of the week and catches viewers up on all the latest pop culture and entertainment news.