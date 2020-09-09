MTV Push
Each month, a new breakout artist is highlighted with exclusive performances, interviews and personalized content to bring fans closer to music’s next big star.
- 02:45PerformanceWallows - "Nobody Gets Me (Like You)"Wallows performs their no-frills love song from 2020 "Nobody Gets Me (Like You)."09/09/2020
- 02:21InterviewHow Wallows Made Their Love Song "Nobody Gets Me (Like You)"Wallows talks about what makes "Nobody Gets Me (Like You)" so unique in their catalogue, whom it's about and how some unusual improvisation ended up on the track.09/09/2020
- 05:30InterviewWallows' Braeden Stole Led Zeppelin Songs as a KidWallows discusses their musical education, early forays into songwriting and what makes their EP "Remote" different from their previous work.09/09/2020
- 02:08InterviewOn the Record with WallowsWallows uses their song titles to answer questions about how they've kept busy during COVID-19 quarantine, what they do to pick themselves up and their eating habits.09/09/2020
- 02:57PerformanceWallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"Wallows performs their song "Are You Bored Yet?" from their 2019 debut album, "Nothing Happens."09/04/2020
- 02:15InterviewWallows Shares the Story Behind "Are You Bored Yet?"Wallows explains the lyrical inspiration for "Are You Bored Yet?," how artist Clairo came to be involved in the song and why they think it has caught on with listeners in 2020.09/04/2020
- 02:27InterviewPush Play with WallowsWallows shares their favorite songs to listen to before playing live shows, when they're in love, when they're blasting music in the car and more.09/04/2020
- 02:38Interview"Strawberry Lipstick" Is the Song Yungblud Was Meant to MakeBritish rocker Yungblud describes the songwriting process behind "Strawberry Lipstick," the kind of song and music video he's wanted to make since he was 13 years old.08/04/2020
- 01:54InterviewPUSH Play with YungbludYungblud lists the songs that are most important to him, including the one that always makes him think of childhood, his pre-show jams and his favorite sexy throwback tracks.08/04/2020
- 02:44Interview"Weird!" Was a Weird Song for Yungblud to WriteYungblud explains how "Weird!" was a by-product of a complicated time in his life where he faced a family tragedy, new love and exploding success.08/04/2020
- 05:26InterviewYungblud Is a Rocker with No Patience for Guitar LessonsMTV PUSH Artist Yungblud discusses how his gender fluidity clashed with his conservative English hometown, his punk music influences and his rejection of formal music training.08/04/2020
- 01:56InterviewOn the Record with YungbludYungblud describes the importance of giving younger generations a voice, being star struck around The Cure's Robert Smith and offers advice to his fans.08/03/2020