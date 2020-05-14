Home
On My Way
On My Way
09:03
S1 • E4
Nikita Dragun
Nikita Dragun corrects her hyperpigmentation, contours her nose and cheats her way to fuller-looking lips before attending a special event.
05/14/2020
09:59
S1 • E3
Kellie Sweet
Kellie Sweet gets dolled up for a movie premiere in an airplane bathroom and rides out some turbulence while gluing on her lashes.
05/14/2020
10:59
S1 • E2
Ashly Schwan
Influencer Ashly Schwan shares her makeup tips and tricks in the back seat of a taxi while she's on her way to her friend's 21st birthday party.
05/14/2020
09:49
S1 • E1
Miss Benny
Miss Benny gives an in-flight makeup tutorial for achieving the perfect smoky eye, opens up about the most unusual place he's done his makeup and plugs his music.
05/14/2020
About On My Way