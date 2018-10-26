- 20:51
S1 • E1
Too Stupid to Quit Being StupidGet to know the crew (and Meemaw) as they scour the hardware store to find inspiration for stunts, take up driving for a rideshare and turn Zach into a human wrecking ball.10/26/2018
S1 • E2
Too Stupid to DriveBlazer goes to driving school, Meemaw agrees to do a stunt with Zach, a remote-controlled car gives everyone a shock, the crew plays Hopper, and Meggan gets behind the wheel.11/02/2018
S1 • E3
Too Stupid to SweatAfter discovering how out of shape they are, the crew hits the gym for a disastrous workout, walks across a balance beam over rat traps and runs on a soaped-up treadmill.11/16/2018
S1 • E4
Too Stupid to LoveMeggan and Meemaw set up Zach on blind dates, Blazer loses an eyebrow during Pubic Archery, and the crew takes turns being dragged on mattresses into an empty pool by an ATV.11/30/2018
S1 • E5
Too Stupid to WorkBlazer tries to land jobs at the grocery store for his friends, Zach whips office chairs around on a dirt bike, and Chad gets hooks in his back and becomes a human taxi.11/30/2018
S1 • E6
Too Stupid to FailThe crew embraces epic failure as Zach turns himself into human catfish bait, Blazer licks a frozen dildo, and Khyler tries to hang-glide across a river.11/30/2018
S1 • E7
Too Stupid for the WorldMeemaw suggests the gang try group therapy, Meggan attempts to jump an Amish buggy, and the guys take bags of spicy habanero sauce to the face during a game of corn hole.12/07/2018
S1 • E8
Too Stupid for HolidaysThe crew decides to combine every holiday into one epic party, Zach turns himself into a human pinata, and Khyler takes a slippery sleigh ride off the roof.12/07/2018
About Too Stupid to Die
Zach Holmes and his buddies aren't pulling reckless backyard stunts to get rich -- they're doing them because there's nothing else to do in the middle of Indiana.
