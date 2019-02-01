Home
41:22
S1 • E1
Obsessed with Being a Kardashian
A deep desire to emulate the Kardashian family strains the relationships, finances and careers of Graysen, Brittany and Sherrah, three obsessed superfans.
01/02/2019
41:32
S1 • E2
Obsessed with the Perfect Booty
Social media's glamorization of perfect butts compels a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer to put money and relationships on the line for the ideal booty.
01/09/2019
41:31
S1 • E3
Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter
Bianca, Javonda and Alana are three women affected by Snapchat dysmorphia, and they'll stop at nothing to look like their edited selfies in real life.
01/16/2019
41:30
S1 • E5
Avenging Revenge Porn
As victims of revenge porn, Hannah, Rachel and Michaela have made it their mission to take a stand against perpetrators and create national legislation to criminalize the act.
01/23/2019
About True Life/Now
