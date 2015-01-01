Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory

- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S7 • E1
Robert Lightfoot and Silky BlackAfter helping Big Cat lock-in a date with an Instagram fan, Rob and Big Black become the smooth jazz duo "Robert Lightfoot and Silky Black," to help make the night perfect.01/01/2015
S7 • E2
600 Horsepower of American MuscleRob invites 13 year old skateboarding phenom Jagger Eaton to the Factory to give him a shot at hosting the MTV viral clip show, Ridiculousness.01/08/2015
S7 • E3
Strike Slinger and the Bowl BearRob enlists the help of a brilliant music video director to direct Chanel's new video. Then, after feeling left out of Drama and Sterling's bowling nights, Rob and Big Black challenge them to a high stakes bowl-off.01/15/2015
S7 • E4
The Clean Hole AllianceAfter a minor leakage incident, Rob is inspired to create a PSA about the importance of maintaining a clean butt, and convinces the rest of the cast to help him.01/22/2015
S7 • E6
Happy MeterRob sees a 3rd-place ostrich racing trophy in Big Cat's cage, and challenges both Drama and Big Cat to a cousin on brother on cousin Ostrich Race. The loser has to drink the entire contents of a jumbo ostrich egg.02/05/2015
S7 • E7
Patty's Bucket ListFor her 70th birthday, Rob helps Patty cross some items off her bucket list, featuring a real guest appearance on her favorite soap opera: "The Bold and the Beautiful".02/12/2015
S7 • E8
TTFL and the Old War DogWhen the prestigious Petersen Automotive Museum offers to add two of Rob's world record breaking stunt cars to its collection, Rob decides he must put the "Old War Dog," (the test vehicle used to prep the stunts), down.02/19/2015
S7 • E9
Best of, Bonus, and Behind the Scenes of Season 7Rob, Big Black and cast host this clip show filled with season highlights, behind the scenes outtakes, and bonus footage from season 7.02/26/2015
S7 • E10
Final Final FinaleRob hosts a group of Make A Wish Kids at the Factory, and has the whole cast help him create a magical experience for the kids, featuring an intricate "Rob Goldberg Machine."03/05/2015
About Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Rob Dyrdek, skateboarder, business owner and spontaneous schemer, assembles a team to keep up with his antics and fuel his creativity.
