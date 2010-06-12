True Life
S2011 • E1
I Can't Have SexTess, Tali and Tamra have chronic medical conditions that make having sex unbearably painful, and they struggle to find solutions to help them lead normal dating lives.12/06/2010
S2011 • E2
I Have a Paranormal AbilityThree young people have supernatural gifts: Chris communicates with lost souls, Sammie Jo is psychic, and Brooke is a medium in the making.12/13/2010
S2011 • E3
I’m an AlbinoDue to their albinism, Zane lacks self-confidence, Jennie worries she won’t be taken seriously as an actor, and Zack fears his poor eyesight will prevent him from driving.12/20/2010
S2011 • E4
I’m Addicted to FoodAlisha was raised on fast food and now binge-eats to the point of sickness, and Jennifer turns to eating as a way to cope with stress.12/27/2010
S2011 • E5
I Have a FetishAndrew's sexual attraction to feet and Daisy's desire to dominate and torture men in her role as a dominatrix are confusing to their possible long-term partners.01/03/2011
S2011 • E6
True Life Goes On: Where Are Your Favorites Now?True Life subjects whose stories were most impactful revisit their financial hardships, addictions, dating difficulties and more, and give updates about their lives since.01/10/2011
S2011 • E7
The Theriot Family: The Riot in the BayouBarn fighting, underage drinking and breaking almost every other rule is a normal day for the rowdy Theriot family.02/23/2011
S2011 • E8
I Have an Embarrassing Medical ConditionAllyssa worries her Tourette's syndrome will make her an outcast when she attends college, and Krystal tries to hide her excessive sweating from friends by going goth.04/09/2011
S2011 • E9
I'm Too Young for My BoyfriendA five-year age gap feels wider after Christina's boyfriend turns 21, and 18-year-old Swayze thinks her parents' strict curfew hinders her relationships with older men.04/09/2011
S2011 • E10
I Have Too Many SiblingsMary feels trapped when she must watch over her 11 siblings upon returning home from college, and Camille, one of 14 kids, steps up after her dad leaves.04/09/2011