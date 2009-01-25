True Life
- 42:15Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E1
I'm Addicted to MedsDana bounces between rehab and regression, and Evan's addiction threatens everything that matters to him.01/25/2009
- 42:14Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E3
I'm a College FreshmanBeing a college freshman means more than just going to frat parties and football games. You'll meet three young people trying to balance the thrill of newfound freedom with sobering responsibilities of adulthood.01/31/2009
- 42:11Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E4
I Can’t SleepKrystal, Kelsey and Newell each try a number of techniques and medical procedures to gain control of their severe sleep disorders.01/31/2009
- 42:10Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E6
I’m Placing My Baby for AdoptionKayla and Amanda have both found adoptive parents for their newborns, but each has doubts about going through with the process.03/21/2009
- 42:12Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E7
I’m ElopingTwo couples, both with reasons to avoid telling their loved ones about their desires to marry, each decide to elope.03/21/2009
- 42:16Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E8
I’m Addicted to PornAdult film actress Michele a.k.a. Jayden Jaymes, Adam and Brandon question if their compulsions are worth the toll taken on their personal lives.03/29/2009
- 42:05Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E9
True Life: I'm Uncomfortable with My New BodyRocky and Kimberly have each lost massive amounts of weight and are now struggling to feel secure in their own skin.05/02/2009
- 41:34Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E10
True Life: I Don't Like My Small BreastsChristina and Shacole feel self-conscious about their small breasts and decide whether or not getting implants will make them happier.05/02/2009
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E12
True Life: I'm Looking for My SiblingReina is determined to reconnect with her twin sister in Guatemala, and Sarah sets out to find her long-lost half-siblings.05/21/2009
- 41:06Sign in to Watch
S2009 • E14
True Life: I'm BisexualSydney, Marquees and Danielle all identify as bisexual but struggle to find understanding among some of their closest family and friends.06/06/2009