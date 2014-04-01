True Life
S2014 • E1
I'm a New MillionaireWorld Series of Poker runner-up Jesse Sylvia and New York State Lottery winner Rob experience the joys and unexpected trials that come with their newfound wealth.01/04/2014
S2014 • E2
I'm DrunkorexicLaura and D.J. deal with their body-image issues by replacing their need for food with alcohol, and their loved ones suffer the consequences.01/04/2014
S2014 • E3
I Want to Be an Obscure Pageant QueenPauline and Adrienne go through months of difficult preparation to compete in zombie and "Star Trek"-themed beauty pageants respectively.03/15/2014
S2014 • E4
I Want Respect for My SectThree people struggle to have their unique interests taken seriously: Daley identifies as a vampire, Rayne feels at home as a furry, and Hannah embraces the Juggalo lifestyle.03/15/2014
S2014 • E5
I'm Preparing for the End of the WorldTwo young men get ready for the apocalypse: One prepares his family to survive a military takeover, while the other plans for a more spiritual transformation.03/15/2014
S2014 • E6
The BenjaminsThe Benjamin brothers -- Brad, who has autism, and Kenny, who has Asperger's syndrome -- are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and plan a dinner party.04/26/2014
S2014 • E8
I Want a ThreesomeTwo couples consider spicing up their sex life by bringing a third person into the bedroom, but they worry about it potentially ruining their relationship.05/14/2014
S2014 • E9
I'm Dating My Best Friend's ExSammie is in a secret relationship with her gay bestie's ex-boyfriend, while the man Paige is seeing might be the father of her best friend's baby.05/21/2014
S2014 • E11
I Want My Ex BackBianca cheated on Chris but now wants him back, and Taylor tries to revive her relationship with Felicia.06/04/2014
S2014 • E13
My Boyfriend's Fed Up with My WeightSarah's fitness-obsessed boyfriend thinks her weight is getting out of control, and Desiree's boyfriend has told her to lose weight or she will lose him.06/25/2014