Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Shows
16 and Pregnant
16 and Recovering
2020 Code
Catfish: The TV Show
Double Shot at Love
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
MTV Unplugged
Revenge Prank
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
TV Schedule
Live TV
Apps
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
True Life
Menu
Episodes & Videos
True Life
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
Season 2003
Season 2017
Season 2016
Season 2015
Season 2014
Season 2013
Season 2012
Season 2011
Season 2010
Season 2009
Season 2008
Season 2007
Season 2005
Season 2004
Season 2003
38:54
S2003 • E1
I Have a Strange Phobia
Antonio is afraid to use public restrooms, and Andrea is petrified of pigeons.
02/06/2003