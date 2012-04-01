True Life
S2012 • E1
On the MatBeing on the wrestling team at Lake Stevens High means training for six months in a year, intense dieting to make weight and rock-star status among your fellow students.01/04/2012
S2012 • E2
I'm a Sex OffenderTwo young men are registered sex offenders: Justin wants to change the law to get himself off the registry, while Terry struggles to accept the consequences of his past.01/18/2012
S2012 • E3
I Have DiabetesThree young people live with diabetes: Kristyn moves back home because of her medical costs, Matt's partying affects his blood sugar, and mom-to-be Jen is newly diagnosed.01/18/2012
S2012 • E4
I'm Addicted to SexTwo young people are consumed by their sexual urges: Brittany's boyfriend can no longer keep up with her sex drive, while Isaax prioritizes sex over a career or relationship.04/10/2012
S2012 • E5
I Live with My ExAmber and Shawn share a bedroom even though their relationship is over, while Annie and Shawn broke up and became roommates, causing issues with his current girlfriend.04/15/2012
S2012 • E6
I'm Supporting My ManTwo women financially support their partners: Kayla's husband can't work until he gets his green card, and Sateema strips to pay the bills for her boyfriend and their kids.04/15/2012
S2012 • E7
I Have Orthorexia NervosaThree young people adhere to rigid diets: Spring eats only raw food, Andrew thinks "unsafe" foods will give him cancer, and Lauren limits herself to just 15 foods.04/15/2012
S2012 • E8
I'm Getting a Second ChanceRocky struggles with his self-esteem after the surgery he had to remove excess skin from a lap-band procedure doesn't have the effect he'd hoped for.04/15/2012
S2012 • E10
I'm Breaking Up with My Best FriendKasey is getting turned off by Chelsea's juvenile behavior, while Allana's recent religious conversion has created a rift between her and BFF Christine.05/22/2012
S2012 • E11
I'm Addicted to MarijuanaAmybeth uses weed to control her severe panic attacks, Amere deals to support his eight-blunt-a-day habit, and Troy faces possible jail time for selling to an undercover cop.06/14/2012