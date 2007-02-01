True Life
- 43:05Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E1
I’m OutAfter coming out of the closet, three young people deal with homophobia and try to maintain their relationships with friends, family members and partners.01/02/2007
- 42:27Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E3
I’m in an Interfaith RelationshipHusbands and wives who practice different religions grapple with the challenges of raising children and adjusting to varying levels of spirituality.01/09/2007
- 43:00Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E5
I'm SteppingThree step teams from all over the U.S. compete to prove they're number one at the Step Correct Championship.02/18/2007
- 42:59Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E8
I Have AutismThree young people living with autism connect with peers and express themselves through music and comedy.03/15/2007
- 43:01Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E10
I'm CelibateThree different people weigh the pros and cons of being celibate: Troy feels bound by religion, Carlos is wary of STDs, and Kristen has become disillusioned by sex.07/25/2007
- 42:22Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E11
I'm in a Long-Distance RelationshipFor two couples struggling to make long-distance love work, absence does not always make the heart grow fonder.09/29/2007
- 42:56Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E15
I'm PregnantJenna and Deborah are both pregnant and struggling to maintain a connection with the fathers of their children as their due dates approach.11/04/2007
- 43:05Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E16
I StutterThree young people with a stutter face challenges in landing a job, public speaking and connecting with their families.11/04/2007
- 42:38Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E17
I'm Supporting My FamilyUnique figures out how to support a growing family of five, and Gina suffers from panic attacks while working two jobs to support her parents and siblings.11/04/2007
- 43:11Sign in to Watch
S2007 • E18
I’m Having a Summer RomanceDanny and Stephanie’s relationship becomes more challenging as the summer wears on, and Liz and Jake work toward a college plan that will allow them to stay together.11/04/2007