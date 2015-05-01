True Life
S2015 • E1
I'm in a Forbidden RelationshipTwo young people are stuck in toxic relationships: Samantha's mom thinks her boyfriend is a bad influence, and Brandon's family can't stand his girlfriend's volatility.01/05/2015
S2015 • E2
I'm Being Slut ShamedThree young women are fed up with being judged unfairly by friends and family based solely on their dating lives and how they dress.03/30/2015
S2015 • E3
I Have a Pushy ParentTwo young men want to exert their independence but are being held back by their overbearing mothers, who pick out everything from their clothes to their careers.04/06/2015
S2015 • E4
I'm Obsessed with Staying YoungTwo young people go to extremes to preserve their youth: Chanel considers an unorthodox skin treatment, while Marcus's methods are breaking the bank and his boyfriend's heart.04/13/2015
S2015 • E5
I Have EpilepsyTwo young women with epilepsy struggle to get their symptoms under control so they can move on with their lives without having to worry about when the next seizure will come.04/20/2015
S2015 • E6
I'm The Black Sheep 2Two young women seek their families' respect: Kat's bohemian ways clash with her conservative mom, and Vanessa can't shake her parents' perception that she's irresponsible.05/04/2015
S2015 • E7
Checkups and Check-insTrue Life checks in to see how the young men and women from some of the most talked-about mental health episodes of the series are doing now.05/11/2015
S2015 • E8
My Parents Love Their WeedA medicinal marijuana-loving mother and a father with a weed radio show must balance their passion for the drug with the rules of their smoke-free kids.05/18/2015
S2015 • E9
I Hate My ButtCollege baseball player Derec has serious issues with the look of his rear end and is hoping to make a change.05/25/2015
S2015 • E10
I'm Having Second ThoughtsTwo men who have settled into a routine way of life attempt to chase new career dreams in the worlds of real estate and stunt work.06/01/2015