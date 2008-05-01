True Life
- 42:55
S2008 • E1
I'm the Black SheepCourtney, Lisa and Shawn try to follow their career dreams while also fighting to be accepted by their reluctant families.01/05/2008
- 42:58
S2008 • E2
I PanicWhen traumatic life events create debilitating panic disorders, three adults must face their fears in an attempt to function again.01/05/2008
- 42:55
S2008 • E3
I'm an AlcoholicGetting a job and going to AA are all part of the plan for Casey and Christina as they try to quit drinking.01/05/2008
- 43:00
S2008 • E4
I'm Getting Out of PrisonAfter serving their time in prison, three young people adapt to life in a world that might not give them a fair chance.01/14/2008
- 42:07
S2008 • E5
I'm Happy to Be FatSharonda is pressured by loved ones to lose weight, Mikey is tired of being a sexual fetish, and Roxie struggles with her insecurities while starting a body positivity group.01/21/2008
- 42:58
S2008 • E6
I Need Anger ManagementAnna's outbursts are ruining her relationship, Johnny's anger puts his job in jeopardy, and Madison tries to forgive her family for her tumultuous past.02/02/2008
- 43:02
S2008 • E7
I'm Coming to AmericaBasketball player Bara learns that confidence is the key to success in America, and Thimonthy struggles to achieve his dreams while working full-time.02/02/2008
- 42:48
S2008 • E8
I Have a Husband in IraqNewlywed Mindi works through her codependency issues, Ketsy enjoys her independence, and Crystal resents her new role as an army wife.02/02/2008
- 43:01
S2008 • E9
I Work in the Sex IndustryRebekah wants a boyfriend who will accept her profession, Aaron faces his family's judgement, and Shawntelle worries that monogamy will hamper her career.02/27/2008
- 43:02
S2008 • E10
I'm Going to Fashion WeekCassie competes with high-profile brands for recognition, Stefanie sacrifices her personal life during crunch time, and Jamie is pressured to take advice from a stylist.04/05/2008