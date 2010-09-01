True Life
- 42:03Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E1
I'm a GamblerFor Adrian, Corey and Jacob, the thrill of gambling is enough to risk massive debt, damaged relationships and jail time.01/09/2010
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E4
I'm at a Crossroads in My RelationshipTwo young couples in long-term relationships find themselves at a turning point where they must decide if they are still compatible with their partners.02/01/2010
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E7
I Need a TransplantMorgan experiences chronic kidney failure and needs a second kidney transplant, and Craig needs a bone marrow transplant to beat leukemia.03/15/2010
- 41:53Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E8
I Have Digital DramaNicole and George experience trust issues due to George's online flirting, and Devin needs to disconnect from his cell phone if he wants to hold on to his girlfriend Susie.03/22/2010
- 39:58Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E9
I Have a Parent in PrisonAustin's father is being released from jail on the eve of his 16th birthday, and both of Pe'Andre's parents were locked up from the time he was a teen.03/29/2010
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E10
I'm Relocating for LoveJasmine tries to adjust to motherhood far from her family, Bailey feels pressure as she decides what to do after grad school, and Trevor ditches the beach for the countryside.04/05/2010
- 41:45Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E11
I Have NFSuffering from neurofibromatosis, Bekha considers a risky surgery, Amber seeks her father's advice, and Philip, despite a troubling medical update, wants to have fun.04/12/2010
- 41:35Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E12
I Hate My FacePamela believes plastic surgery will "cure" her body dysmorphic disorder, and Mandie's self-perception threatens to derail her upcoming wedding.04/19/2010
- 41:22Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E13
I Am Hustling in the HamptonsJonny's summer in the Hamptons comes with unexpected challenges, and Brittany's culturally insensitive assistant might be more trouble than she's worth.04/26/2010
- 41:29Sign in to Watch
S2010 • E14
I Have a Traumatic Brain InjuryAdam's family tries to help him with his memory loss, Donnie struggles to attain his independence, and Neil has to build new relationships after his peers leave for college.05/03/2010