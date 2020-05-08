MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Try Paramount+
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
TV Schedule
Watch Live TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
App
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
Menu
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
41:29
S1 • E1
Stuck in a Crowded House
Emotions boil over when Chris and his pregnant girlfriend Ameide move in with Chris's family, and Jamiere struggles with remote learning while living in her mom's crowded house.
08/05/2020
41:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Love in the Time of Corona
During the pandemic, Sam and Micah's decision to isolate together takes them from friendship to something more, and Haylie gets stranded in a Moroccan hostel and ghosted by her fiance.
08/12/2020
41:23
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Love Under Lockdown
Kai and B's different gender journeys cause tension under lockdown, and Ashley wonders if she should continue her relationship with Nicole in New York or return newly single to California.
08/19/2020
40:53
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Moving Back in with My Parents During COVID
Keyrra is at odds with her family as she preps for a home birth, and Lexi, awakening to her cultural identity, moves to New Jersey to live with her mom and her mom's conservative boyfriend.
08/26/2020
About True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
Follow