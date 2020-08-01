- Full Episodes
- 42:04
S1 • E1
Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder?Dometi Pongo takes a closer look at the mysterious death of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old Chicagoan who was found dead inside a hotel freezer after partying with her friends.01/08/2020
- 41:44
S1 • E2
Gang Target or Mistaken Identity?Dometi Pongo and social media activist Sasha Merci search for answers surrounding the brutal murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega.01/15/2020
- 41:44
S1 • E3
Killed for Gender Identity? The Kedarie Johnson CaseIn the small town of Burlington, Iowa, investigators retrace the final days of Kedarie Johnson to try to figure out why the gender-fluid teen was a target for murder.01/22/2020
S1 • E4
Runaway or Targeted Runner?Dometi Pongo and journalist Kiera Carter examine the mysterious case of 24-year-old ultramarathoner Jerika Binks, who went for a run through a Utah canyon and never returned.01/29/2020
S1 • E5
Skipping School or Silenced Forever?When the body of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya was discovered in Kalamazoo, MI, 45 miles away from her home, investigators narrowed in on only one suspect.02/05/2020
S1 • E6
Suicide or Sinister Plot?Dometi Pongo investigates the death of Sarah Stern, a teenager whose car was found abandoned on a bridge in New Jersey, leaving police to suspect a suicide.02/12/2020
S1 • E7
The $5 Million Phone HackDometi Pongo finds out how a 19-year-old hacker got involved in a $5 million "SIM swapping" scam and learns about the elite police task force that tracked him down.02/19/2020
S1 • E8
Mom Gone Missing: Runaway or Murder Victim?Dometi Pongo heads to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation of Montana to find out what happened to Hanna Harris, a young Native American mom who disappeared one July 4th weekend.02/26/2020
Cast
Dometi Pongo
Journalist
Dometi Pongo is the host of the MTV series True Life Crime and MTV News' Need to Know, a Twitter and Instagram show providing context to the day's pop culture news. Dometi previously served as a reporter and fill-in host for Chicago's WGN Radio and as voiceover talent for WGN-TV. The award-winning journalist also works as a speaker and multimedia consultant through his firm, Pongo Strategy Group, which helps organizations tell better stories through multimedia. In partnership with Sankofa Ventures, Dometi's annual group tours of Ghana, West Africa, provide opportunities for the African diaspora to explore their ancestral lineage.