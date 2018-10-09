TRL Top 10

Cast

Sway Calloway

Host
Radio and TV personality Sway Calloway has been a staple of MTV, SiriusXM and VH1 programming for two decades and has broadcast some of the biggest moments in pop culture history.

Jamila Mustafa

Host
Jamila is an award-winning broadcast journalist, actress and public speaker who has appeared on BET Networks, iHeart Media, ESPN 2 and more.

Kevan Kenney

Host
Kevan is an on-air personality whose resume includes hosting stints at MTV, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions and ALT 92.3 Radio in New York.