TRL Top 10
- 01:38HighlightS2Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph Play Famous DuosThis famous pair tests their pop culture knowledge when they try to guess other celebrity duos.06/13/2018
- 03:37HighlightS2Grace VanderWaal Reveals Her Dream CollaborationJersey Shore: Family Vacation's Vinny Guadagnino helps Grace VanderWaal answer her fans' questions in a rapid-fire round of Requestions.04/24/2018
- 02:53HighlightS2Grace VanderWaal Shares Her Skin-Care Secret"Clearly" singer Grace VanderWaal has a teenage tip for anyone dealing with acne.04/24/2018
- 03:29PerformanceS2Why Don't We Performs "Trust Fund Baby"Boy band Why Don't We brings their single "Trust Fund Baby" to Times Square.04/25/2018
- 06:33HighlightS2It's Tea Time with Why Don't WeJersey Shore: Family Vacation's Vinny and Pauly D host an extra special (and extra British) edition of Requestions with boyband Why Don't We.04/25/2018
- 02:46HighlightS2Why Don't We Gets Real About Social Media and HookupsThe members of Why Don't We tell the truth about creeping on their crushes on Instagram and hooking up with fans.04/25/2018
- 02:59HighlightS2Vinny and Pauly D Test Why Don't We on the Bro CodeVinny and Pauly D from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation quiz boy band Why Don't We on the rules of being a bro.04/25/2018
- 02:44HighlightS2Sigrid Answers All Her Fan RequestionsJersey Shore: Family Vacation's Vinny and Pauly D sit down with Norwegian pop star Sigrid to find out what kills her vibe and why she's so obsessed with The Sims.04/26/2018
- 02:34HighlightS2Pauly D Shares His Craziest Fan ExperienceVinny asks his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Pauly D about his iconic hairstyle, his wildest encounter with a fan and the best songs to get a crowd pumped up.04/25/2018
- 02:14HighlightS2How Well Do Vinny and Pauly D Know Each Other?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation roommates Vinny and Pauly D take the TRL Pop Quiz to find out if they truly are best bros.04/26/2018
- 01:45HighlightS2Chord Overstreet's Best Celebrity Impressions"Wasted Time" singer Chord Overstreet reveals his best Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Walken and Cardi B impressions.05/01/2018
- 02:05HighlightS2Chord Overstreet's Friendship with Nick Jonas"Wasted Time" singer Chord Overstreet chats with Sway about working with pop star Nick Jonas.05/01/2018