The Real World
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 24:16
S1 • E1
This Is the True Story...Aspiring dancer and Birmingham, AL, native Julie takes her first-ever trip to New York City and meets her new roommates, six twentysomethings with diverse backgrounds and points of view.05/21/1992
- 23:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Julie and Eric... Could It Be Love?The roommates debate censorship, Heather records a socially conscious rap song and tries to help Julie overcome her stereotypical views, and Becky suspects that Eric has a crush.05/28/1992
- 24:17Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Leather Chaps and Sequins? What Is Eric Getting Himself Into?Eric spends time with his sexy photo shoot partner, free-spirited Norman charms his roomies, and Andre is pleased when his new friends trek out to Staten Island to hear his band.06/04/1992
- 22:52Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Trouble Throughout the HouseBecky tries to rejuvenate her love life, and disagreements over quiet hours, smoking, chores and phone time lead to a tense roommate meeting and a blunt letter from Kevin to Eric.06/11/1992
- 24:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Kevin and Eric mend Their RelationshipEric discusses his past legal troubles and his complex relationship with his friend Missy, and he and Kevin attend a basketball game after talking through their differences.06/18/1992
- 23:28Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Kevin... Come Back!Kevin's thrilled when his girlfriend arrives for a visit, but the roommates' covert prank on him, in which they all adopt radically different personalities, has unintended consequences.06/25/1992
- 24:19Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Heather Wants to Grab His Booty!Julie tags along as Heather schemes to meet her No. 1 celebrity crush, basketball star Larry Johnson, and Becky and Kevin's conversation about race and privilege erupts into a bitter feud.07/02/1992
- 24:55Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Becky Falls Into Troubled LoveThe guys are jealous when the ladies jet off to Jamaica and visit a nude beach, Andre's band gives a radio interview, and Becky and Norman both make unexpected love connections.07/09/1992
- 24:57Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Julie in a Homeless Shelter?The roomies get political as they support Jerry Brown's bid for president and attend a pro-choice rally in Washington, D.C., and Julie bonds with Darlene, a young homeless woman.07/16/1992
- 24:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
He's So Ugly He's Cute!Julie is frustrated by ongoing tensions in her family when her mother and brother visit NYC, Andre's mother attends his band's show, and a new four-legged friend arrives at the loft.07/23/1992