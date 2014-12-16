The Real World
S30 • E1
Skeleton KeysSeven perfect strangers meet up in the middle of Chicago, where wasted and frustrated roommates zero in on new roommate Madison, and early hookups create sexual tension.12/16/2014
S30 • E2
Love and Other DrugsConflict with Madison causes her to open up about her dark past, tensions rise when Violetta hears an old enemy may be coming, and Bruno plays the field under Sylvia's nose.12/23/2014
S30 • E3
Three WayNicole and the guys form a wolf pack on the lookout for ladies, Madison learns scandalous news about Tony's home life, and Jason opens up after a clash in the house.12/30/2014
S30 • E4
Blast from the PastA financial spat turns into chaos for Tony and Sylvia, the first skeleton puts the roommates on high alert about who's next, and Violetta goes on the warpath to remove the new guest.01/06/2015
S30 • E5
Dirty LaundryMadison stirs up trouble by befriending the first skeleton, Alicia's presence in the house leads to a confrontation with Sylvia, and Tony and Madison find romance might be in the air again.01/12/2015
S30 • E6
A Royal NightmareTony deals with the princess and the queen when two of his exes join fray, Madison finds herself in the center of a love triangle, and the roommates struggle to live with the Tony tension.01/20/2015
S30 • E7
All the King's WomenTony tries to have his cake and eat it too with his love triangle, Jason makes an attempt to romance Sylvia, and an argument between Violetta and Madison comes to blows.01/27/2015
S30 • E8
Sarasota's FinestThe house is taken by surprise when two skeletons arrive at the same time, Violetta is forced to reveal her deepest struggle, and Tony can't seem to resist temptation.02/03/2015
S30 • E9
Where's the Beef?Two new visitors arrive to shake things up for Nicole, Bruno's temper flares in a way that puts his roommates on edge, and the next skeleton arrives to throw gas on the fire.02/10/2015
S30 • E10
Brother in ArmsAn estranged skeleton arrives to bring back a painful memory, Tony's brother makes an unexpected love connection when he drops in, and Bruno's anger problems reach scary new heights.02/17/2015