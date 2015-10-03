MTV shows are now on Paramount+
The Real World: Skeletons
The Real World: Skeletons
Season 30
45:33
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E1
Skeleton Keys
Seven strangers move into their upscale Chicago loft to start new lives together, but they have no clue that visitors from their troubled pasts will soon be moving in with them.
03/10/2015
39:03
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E2
Love and Other Drugs
The roommates clash with Madison causing her to reveal a haunting secret from the past. Bruno and Sylvia's hot romance is jeopardized when jealousy unleashes their explosive tempers.
03/10/2015
40:38
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E3
Three Way
Wild partying and scandalous hookups cause major tension between the guys and girls in the house. Jason’s battle with Violetta leads to the revelation of another shocking secret.
03/10/2015
40:53
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E6
A Royal Nightmare
After having sex with roommate Madison, Tony receives the shock of his life when not one, but two of his Skeletons move into the house – both ex-girlfriends – creating a three-way battle to win Tony’s affection.
03/10/2015
40:41
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E7
All The King's Women
Tony’s game of playing three different women blows up in his face when all of them must live under the same roof. Violetta’s conflict with Madison turns physical and threatens to tear apart the entire house.
03/10/2015
40:47
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E10
Brother in Arms
A visit from Bruno’s estranged brother, who he has not spoken to in three years, leads to mayhem as the roommates witness Bruno’s raging temper.
03/10/2015
40:49
Sign in to Watch
S30 • E12
Wine and Roses
A surprise mystery Skeleton is revealed to Madison and Tony is not happy with their new guest. Meanwhile, an incident at a bar ignites total conflict in the house, leading to a confrontation between Jason and his best friend Nicole.
03/10/2015
About The Real World: Skeletons
