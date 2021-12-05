The Hills: New Beginnings
After a year of lockdowns and lost time, Hollywood's most iconic friend group is reuniting -- and from a highly publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season.
- 02:54HighlightS2Will Heidi and Spencer Have More Kids?Heidi grows emotional as she discusses her hopes for having more children, and Spencer tries to comfort her.05/12/2021
- 01:56HighlightS2Justin Gets Comfortable with KaitlynnDropping his guarded demeanor, Justin opens up to Kaitlynn about wanting a family someday.05/26/2021
- 02:25HighlightS2Audrina and Sean Get Cozy by the FireAfter their friends depart for the night, Audrina and Sean move their intimate conversation to a firepit on the beach, where Sean moves in for a goodnight kiss.06/02/2021
- 02:42HighlightS2Kristin and Audrina's Champagne ToastKristin and Audrina finally reunite and toast to their friendship while catching up on mutual friends, business ventures, and what it's like to be newly single and dating again.06/23/2021
- 03:02HighlightS2Kaitlynn Reveals Life-Changing News to BrodyOn the group's wellness retreat, Kaitlynn pulls Brody aside after a lot of hesitation to talk about her new man, Kris, then shares a big life update08/04/2021
Cast
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag
Through it all, Heidi and Spencer have stuck together and created a crystal empire, but their most important role is that of parents to their son Gunner. They are now ready to expand their family and give their son a younger sibling. Heidi wants another child immediately, but Spencer, very much recalling the challenges of Heidi’s first pregnancy, urges patience until they have surmounted the stress of the pandemic and the financial strain it has caused on their crystal business. As if all that wasn’t stressful enough, their dynamic and no-apologies behavior cause them to be at odds with their friend group, dealing with turmoil and division that threatens to jeopardize even their closest relationships.
Spencer Pratt
Spencer Pratt

Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner
After much self-reflection and embracing a healthier lifestyle, self-proclaimed "Prince of Malibu" Brody is stepping back on the scene with revitalized energy and a fresh outlook. With his public split from Kaitlynn behind him, he is ready to dive into the dating scene again -- but his "friendship" with Audrina may take him back off the market. He’s all about living in the moment and not worrying about mistakes in the past, but when division and conflict upend the group, the question will arise: How much has this "new and improved" Brody actually changed?
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Audrina is ready to leave her little black book behind and start a brand-new chapter. After months of soul-searching, she's realized the only person standing in the way of personal happiness is herself, and she's begun to take the necessary steps to reclaim her life and avoid repeating past mistakes. But despite her best efforts to embrace the unfamiliar and unknown, old friendships with Brody and Heidi soon get tested, and eventually Audrina finds herself at a crossroads between being honest with her friends and being honest with herself.
Justin Bobby
Justin Bobby
Perpetually a lone wolf, the idea of being a family man with a wife and kids is finally starting to come into focus for Justin. By reconnecting with his past, he realizes that intimacy and responsibility don't mean changing who he is as a person, but instead it means letting others embrace who he is and what he wants out of life.
Brandon Thomas Lee
Brandon Thomas Lee
With his acting career on a temporary hiatus, Brandon finds himself trying to right his wrongs and win back his ex-girlfriend Dani. Worried that his struggles with perfectionism and anxiety could ruin his love life, he spends his time and energy attempting to keep his self-sabotaging habits at bay -- but will his emotions continue to bring out his worst and prevent him from being his best?
Kaitlynn Jenner
Kaitlynn Jenner
Finally free from her "marriage" to Brody, Kaitlynn has been through her share of heartbreak and has learned so much about herself along the way. Despite the challenges of navigating a friendship with her ex, Kaitlynn is finally single and ready to open her heart and mind. When surprising options come her way, will she be open to the unexpected?
Jason Wahler
Jason Wahler
Between Jason’s substance use issues and Ashley's terrifying miscarriage, the Wahlers have been to hell and back. But through therapy, love and lots of hard work, they are rebuilding trust and coming out stronger than ever. With news that they’ll be expecting another baby in the coming months, the very strength they’ve been striving for will be put to the test when speculation emerges about Jason’s sobriety, threatening to disrupt everything they’ve worked to build.
Ashley Wahler
Ashley Wahler

Frankie Delgado
Frankie Delgado
After rising from club promoter to entrepreneur and venue owner, Frankie’s life has been put on hold since the pandemic began. Now he finds himself focusing on family, career and starting over. Even though his whole world got flipped upside down, he is still the glue that holds his friend group's disparate personalities together. Will he be able to balance his family and friendships while trying to reinvent his business?
Caroline D'Amore
Caroline D’Amore
Caroline is a popular DJ and co-owner of D’Amores Pizza, which was founded by her father. She just launched her own line of pasta sauces called Pizza Girl. Recently divorced, Caroline is ready to shake up the scene and take on the town with her newly single bestie Kaitlynn by her side -- but will their close friendship blossom into something more?
Whitney Port
Whitney Port
The extremely stylish Whitney met and married the love of her life, Tim, a producer of "The City," while filming in New York. She launched a successful clothing line named Whitney Eve, wrote a book on styling titled "True Whit" and had a beautiful baby boy named Sonny whom inspired her to create a line of products for new moms called Bundle Organics. Now, she's back in Los Angeles ready to make new memories with her former friends.
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Mischa began her acting career at age eight, starring opposite Marisa Tomei in the Tony Kushner play "Slavs!" Among many other roles, she appeared in "The Sixth Sense" and "Love Actually" before shooting to international fame as Marissa Cooper on "The O.C." After being hounded by paparazzi in her early 20s and struggling with the intensity of her fame, she took a break from Hollywood and is now rebuilding her career. Looking toward longevity and long-term contentment, Mischa is not only focused on her career, but also on reconnecting with her old friends Audrina and Stephanie.