The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi Montag

Through it all, Heidi and Spencer have stuck together and created a crystal empire, but their most important role is that of parents to their son Gunner. They are now ready to expand their family and give their son a younger sibling. Heidi wants another child immediately, but Spencer, very much recalling the challenges of Heidi’s first pregnancy, urges patience until they have surmounted the stress of the pandemic and the financial strain it has caused on their crystal business. As if all that wasn’t stressful enough, their dynamic and no-apologies behavior cause them to be at odds with their friend group, dealing with turmoil and division that threatens to jeopardize even their closest relationships.