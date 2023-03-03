FRIDAYS 10/9c
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist

Hosted by Dometi Pongo, seven rising artists compete for $100,000 and a career-defining exhibit at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.
Watch Series Premiere for Free

Cast

Dometi Pongo

Host

Dometi Pongo hosts multiple MTV News franchises, including its flagship program "Need to Know," which provides award-winning analysis of trending news stories.

Melissa Chiu

Melissa Chiu is director of the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the national museum of modern and contemporary art in Washington, D.C. She is a world-renowned expert on modern and contemporary art, with a Ph.D. in art history. She has worked with some of the world’s best-known artists to curate or commission groundbreaking exhibitions of their work.

Jamaal Barber

Artist

Jamaal Barber is an artist, printmaker and educator whose mixed media practice examines the ways in which social issues, culture and identity can overlap with Blackness. Barber is currently a visiting lecturer at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design in Atlanta, GA.

Frank Buffalo Hyde

Artist

Frank Buffalo Hyde is an Onondaga/Niimíipuu (Nez Perce) artist whose paintings examine and elevate an image of contemporary Indigenous life through a vibrant pop-sensibility and uncompromising satirical eye. Hyde lives and works in Northfield, MN.

Baseera Khan

Artist

Baseera Khan is a New York-based performance, sculpture and installation artist whose work explores materials and their economies, as well as the effects of these relationships upon labor, family structures, religion and spiritual well-being.

Misha Kahn

Artist

Misha Kahn is a New York-based artist and designer who works at the intersection of design and sculpture. Kahn is best known for creating whimsical and playful objects made through a variety of materials and an array of processes.

Clare Kambhu

Artist

Clare Kambhu is an artist and arts educator in New York City who creates paintings that draw attention to everyday, often overlooked objects, with a recent focus on how these items might reveal the potential for humanity to break the constraints of educational institutions.

Jillian Mayer

Artist

Jillian Mayer works across video, sculpture, photography, performance, web-based experiences and installation. Mayer is a Miami-based artist whose practice explores the intersection of technology and human existence, particularly how our participation in a digital landscape reshapes our physical experiences.

Jennifer Warren

Artist

Jennifer Warren is a Chicago-based oil painter whose work explores themes around nature, beauty and the Black body. Largely self-taught, Warren's practice reflects her passion for incorporating new ideas and techniques that aim to convey the lived Black experience through everyday intimate and meditative moments.

Dometi Pongo

Host

Dometi Pongo hosts multiple MTV News franchises, including its flagship program "Need to Know," which provides award-winning analysis of trending news stories.
Close

Melissa Chiu

Melissa Chiu is director of the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the national museum of modern and contemporary art in Washington, D.C. She is a world-renowned expert on modern and contemporary art, with a Ph.D. in art history. She has worked with some of the world’s best-known artists to curate or commission groundbreaking exhibitions of their work.
Close

Jamaal Barber

Artist

Jamaal Barber is an artist, printmaker and educator whose mixed media practice examines the ways in which social issues, culture and identity can overlap with Blackness. Barber is currently a visiting lecturer at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design in Atlanta, GA.
Close

Frank Buffalo Hyde

Artist

Frank Buffalo Hyde is an Onondaga/Niimíipuu (Nez Perce) artist whose paintings examine and elevate an image of contemporary Indigenous life through a vibrant pop-sensibility and uncompromising satirical eye. Hyde lives and works in Northfield, MN.
Close

Baseera Khan

Artist

Baseera Khan is a New York-based performance, sculpture and installation artist whose work explores materials and their economies, as well as the effects of these relationships upon labor, family structures, religion and spiritual well-being.
Close

Misha Kahn

Artist

Misha Kahn is a New York-based artist and designer who works at the intersection of design and sculpture. Kahn is best known for creating whimsical and playful objects made through a variety of materials and an array of processes.
Close

Clare Kambhu

Artist

Clare Kambhu is an artist and arts educator in New York City who creates paintings that draw attention to everyday, often overlooked objects, with a recent focus on how these items might reveal the potential for humanity to break the constraints of educational institutions.
Close

Jillian Mayer

Artist

Jillian Mayer works across video, sculpture, photography, performance, web-based experiences and installation. Mayer is a Miami-based artist whose practice explores the intersection of technology and human existence, particularly how our participation in a digital landscape reshapes our physical experiences.
Close

Jennifer Warren

Artist

Jennifer Warren is a Chicago-based oil painter whose work explores themes around nature, beauty and the Black body. Largely self-taught, Warren's practice reflects her passion for incorporating new ideas and techniques that aim to convey the lived Black experience through everyday intimate and meditative moments.
Close

About The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist

Seven up-and-coming artists create original pieces that explore social issues for the chance to win $100,000 and show their work at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden on this competition series judged by art-world insiders.

Follow