The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist

Cast
Melissa Chiu
Melissa Chiu is director of the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the national museum of modern and contemporary art in Washington, D.C. She is a world-renowned expert on modern and contemporary art, with a Ph.D. in art history. She has worked with some of the world’s best-known artists to curate or commission groundbreaking exhibitions of their work.
Jillian Mayer
Artist
Jillian Mayer works across video, sculpture, photography, performance, web-based experiences and installation. Mayer is a Miami-based artist whose practice explores the intersection of technology and human existence, particularly how our participation in a digital landscape reshapes our physical experiences.
Jennifer Warren
Artist
Jennifer Warren is a Chicago-based oil painter whose work explores themes around nature, beauty and the Black body. Largely self-taught, Warren's practice reflects her passion for incorporating new ideas and techniques that aim to convey the lived Black experience through everyday intimate and meditative moments.