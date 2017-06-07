The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty
Season 30
- 01:00BonusS30Who’s The Dirtiest Challenge Player Ever?The cast of The Challenge XXX weigh in on who they think deserves the illustrious title of the dirtiest player in Challenge history, and one player in particular leads the pack.07/06/2017
- 00:52ExclusiveS30The Dirty Awards: Dirtiest BreakupCara Maria accepts the Dirty ward for "Dirtiest Breakup,” after going behind her ex-boyfriend, Abram’s, back and hooking up with a fellow cast mate on Battle of the Bloodlines.07/10/2017
- 01:04BonusS30What’s Your Favorite Season?From competing alongside Bloodlines to Pro Athletes, the cast of The Challenge XXX share their favorite season of The Challenge that they’ve been on, and why.07/12/2017
- 01:05HighlightS30 E1It’s About to Get DirtyWhile the cast is settling in on their first night, they get a clue from TJ that leaves everyone with a dirty taste in their mouths.07/14/2017
- 00:54BonusS30What Was The Dirtiest Move?In a house full of backstabbers and mast manipulators, the cast of The Challenge XXX reveal what they think is the dirtiest move someone ever pulled on them, and the dirtiest move they ever played on someone else.07/17/2017
- 00:54HighlightS30 E1The PurgeTJ isn't playing around - the bottom three guys and bottom three girls will instantly be eliminated after this challenge.07/18/2017
- 01:19HighlightS30 E2An Un-Welcomed ArrivalCT and Bri showing up to the party late will certainly be a game changer, and nobody seems happy to see them…07/20/2017
- 00:53HighlightS30 E2Rotten TomatoesThe next challenge combines everybody’s two favorite things, and adds a twist: heights and waters, plus rotten tomatoes. Can the challengers keep cool under fire when they’re being assaulted with dirty vegetables?07/25/2017
- 01:46HighlightS30 E3The Double CrossIn the first elimination of the season TJ revealed another shocking twist, the “Double Cross.” This season the Challengers’ fate will be determined by the luck of the draw.07/27/2017
- 01:28HighlightS30 E3Camila’s DefenseCamila tries to explain to the other Vets her thinking behind not voting for Cory in nominations, but they’re not buying it.07/27/2017
- 01:25HighlightS30 E4Cory and the VetsCan Cory take down Bananas, CT and the rest of the vets? Find out on a new The Challenge XXX, next Tuesday at 9/8c!08/03/2017
- 02:01Sneak PeekS30 E4Sneak Peek: The Wrath of the CamilanatorThe group deliberates on whether to vote Camila or Kailah into Elimination, and the weather has something to say about it. Catch a new episode of The Challenge XXX, Tuesday at 9/8c!08/03/2017