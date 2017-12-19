The Challenge: Vendettas
Season 31
- 00:56BonusS31What Would You Do To Win?The cast of The Challenge: Vendettas tell us what they would do to win this season, and nothing is off limits – not even backstabbing your best friend.12/19/2017
- 01:13Sneak PeekS31 E1Sneak Peek: BanatalieBananas comes into this season as a single man, and immediately has his eyes on one of the new cast members from Big Brother: Natalie.12/28/2017
- 00:33HighlightS31 E1BanatalieBananas comes into this season as a single man, and immediately has his eyes on one of the new cast members from Big Brother: Natalie.12/28/2017
- 01:18HighlightS31 E1Get Off The RockTJ reveals two twists to The Challengers as they arrive to their first challenge of the season, which will be an overnight challenge – the first time in history that a challenge before The Finals will take place overnight. Also, the last place guy and last place girl are in for a rude awakening.01/01/2018
- 01:31HighlightS31 E1British InvasionKyle and Rogan’s have brought their beef overseas from the UK, and while they fight it out in the challenge, Marie and Cara fight it out for Kyle’s affection.01/02/2018
- 00:36HighlightS31 E1Cory and AliciaThe two started hanging out before the game – so how will it affect their relationship?01/03/2018
- 00:48HighlightS31 E1Kyle and Marie“The early bird gets the worm!”01/03/2018
- 01:11HighlightS31 E1BanatalieThe six-time champ has his eye on the “Big Brother” newbie.01/03/2018
- 01:18HighlightS31 E1Brad and BritniThe “Are You the One” export and “Real World” alum get hot and heavy.01/03/2018
- 01:42HighlightS31 E2Don’t Forgive and Don’t ForgetMarie tries to convince Cara Maria to align herself with Kailah again - despite Kailah backstabbing her on The Challenge: XXX - and Cara Maria just might let them think she’s moved on.01/05/2018
- 01:56HighlightS31 E2The TroikaTJ introduces a twist which will allow the top three Challengers – Male or Female – to control the fate of who goes into elimination.01/08/2018
- 01:08Sneak PeekS31 E2Sneak Peek: Whose Got BallsThe Challengers must compete in an old-school style challenge that requires the strength to tow yourself out of a soapy pit via rope, all while holding onto several balls and depositing those balls into a bin. First to drop three balls in their bin wins, and there’s a $25,000 up for grabs.01/08/2018