The Challenge: Untold History
PREMIERES WEDNESDAY 8/7C
PREMIERES WEDNESDAY 8/7C
After more than 500 episodes, it's time to go behind the scenes of The Challenge with documentary series The Challenge: Untold History.
Players, producers, famous fans and others go deep in The Challenge: Untold History, a three-week documentary event premiering September 21, at 8/7c.
09/09/2022