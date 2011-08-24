The Challenge: Rivals
Season 21
- 01:45ExclusiveS21The Challenge: Rivals | CT's Twitter TakeoverCT stops by MTV for a live tweeting session.08/24/2011
- 02:29ExclusiveS21The Challenge: Rivals | Interviews | Production DesignerGet a behind the scenes look at what goes into designing a drama filled house for 'The Challenge.'06/16/2011
- 01:36ExclusiveS21The Challenge: Rivals | House TourGet a look inside 'The Challenge: Rivals' Costa Rica tropical digs.06/16/2011
- 00:21InterviewS21 E1CrushingAdam says the only reason he wants to get back into the house is because he was crushing on Jenn.06/22/2011
- 02:21InterviewS21 E1Aneesa and RobinRobin and Aneesa say they've squashed a lot of their beef and their in your face personalities are intimidating.06/22/2011
- 01:00HighlightS21 E1Welcome To The Jungle'The Challenge' kings Evan and Kenny are back together and are ready to stir up some drama in Costa Rica.06/22/2011
- 02:34ExclusiveS21 E1First ImpressionsThe challengers ask for Mike's honest first impression of each of them.06/22/2011
- 01:12ExclusiveS21 E1CT Gets WetThe ladies of Rivals have a girls only pool party and wake up CT in their bikinis.06/22/2011
- 01:06InterviewS21 E1Surviving AdamLeroy says his expectations were not high when he found out Adam was his partner and that he knew he would show his true colors sooner or later.06/22/2011
- 01:11InterviewS21 E1Big DealAdam feels supported when the house was sad to see him leave and he apologizes to his teammate Leroy.06/22/2011
- 01:24InterviewS21 E2Davis and TyrieAfter their #1 all time 'Real World' fight, Davis and Tyrie knew they would be paired together and they wouldn't want it any other way.06/29/2011
- 00:24HighlightS21 E2Through The Looking GlassWhen Michael starts spouting his nerdisms at the challengers, they set their sights on getting rid of a seemingly weak player.06/29/2011