The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions
After the chaos of total madness, the challenge: double agents returns the series to a partners game, but the contestants still can't trust anyone on this spy thriller-inspired showdown.
S1 • E2
Settling the ScoresShawne Merriman and CM Punk hash out an old Twitter feud, a fun game of flag football goes downhill quickly when egos get in the way, and a game of Blindsided sends two more players packing.05/23/2017
S1 • E4
A Cold Day in HellWes offers game-play advice to Lolo, the contestants bond while practicing at the batting cages, and an icy challenge in the Arena sends two more players packing.06/06/2017
S1 • E5
Immovable ObjectionsLolo and Lindsey settle their differences, the teams test their endurance in an intense Over the Line challenge, a twist shakes up the Arena, and two players are sent home.06/13/2017
S1 • E6
No Guts No GloryThe final 10 contestants stuff their faces for a spot in the finale, and six players move on to an intense final challenge for a chance to win $100,000 for their charities.06/20/2017