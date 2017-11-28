The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
- 01:06HighlightS2 E2And The MVP Is..Emily nabs her first MVP title during tonight’s “Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars” episode.11/28/2017
- 02:28Sneak PeekS2 E3Sneak Peek: Throwing ElbowsDuring a physical round of Slamball, one Champ and Star get into a physical confrontation when one accuses the other of cheating, and security has to get involved.12/01/2017
- 02:47HighlightS2 E3The Stars’ LVP is...…Romeo, much to Riff Raff’s disappointment.12/05/2017
- 00:36HighlightS2 E3Introducing Ariane AndrewThe Stars have a powerful player on their side in WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew.12/05/2017
- 01:39Sneak PeekS2 E4Sneak Peek: The Stars Get DirtySeveral of The Stars squad believe that Justina is playing both sides, and conspire against her.12/07/2017
- 01:00Sneak PeekS2 E4Sneak Peek: Push BallThe next challenge will come down to leg strength, as The Champs and Stars battle it out on a larger-than-life soccer field, and The Stars are in a must-win position after losing the first three challenges. It’s a girls elimination day.12/07/2017
- 00:57Sneak PeekS2 E4Sneak Peek: RiFF RAFF on AmnesiaThe Stars question RiFF RAFF about his whereabouts, who was MIA during the previous elimination and unable to support his team.12/07/2017
- 01:15Sneak PeekS2 E5Sneak Peek: Jumbo FoosballThe next challenge is a life-sized version of a classic: foosball.12/18/2017
- 01:08Sneak PeekS2 E5Sneak Peek: The Champs’ New CoachA personal friend of Bananas and a representative of The Special Olympics drops by to coach The Champs team in the next challenge.12/18/2017
- 01:12Sneak PeekS2 E6Sneak Peek: Look Out For Kim GlassKim has painted a target on her back as the strongest player on The Stars’ team, while she thinks that Ariane has been the LVP thus far.12/21/2017
- 00:00Sneak PeekS2 E6Sneak Peek: The Champs’ LVPOn a female elimination day, The Champs deliberate who their least valuable female is, and Aneesa fears it might be her to go into elimination.12/21/2017
Cast
Ashley Mitchell
Champ
Season 3 - After a devastating family tragedy on the last Champs vs. Stars, it’s been a tough year for Ashley, but she is finally ready to rejoin the game and prove once and for all she can take this win- just like she did on her rookie season of Invasion of the Champions. When she’s got her game face on, This West Virginia native has shown that she may be small but she is a fierce competitor. However, it’s off the field where Ashley is prone to major meltdowns and lots of drama. Can this former cheerleader and southern belle keep her head in the game and eyes on the prize this season? Or will her emotions once again get the best of her? The charity she'll be playing for is Malala Fund: https://www.malala.org.
Lil Mama
Star
Season 3 - Lil Mama (aka Niatia Jessica Kirkland) is not just a hip- hop artist and dancer, she has also judged 7 seasons of America’s Best Dance Crew, and adds actress to her resume with her portrayal of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in VH1’s biographical film, CrazySexyCool. She is sassy, outspoken, and the eldest girl of eight siblings, which is how she earned the nickname, “Lil Mama.” When her hit single “Lip Gloss” debuted, Lil Mama sprang into the spotlight on the Billboard charts and was nominated for several awards. The charity she'll be playing for is Man Up! Inc.
Aneesa Ferreira
Champ
Season 2 - Fiery, outspoken and bold, Aneesa Ferreira never shies away from a challenge or the drama of the competition that comes with it. Although Ferreira has appeared on thirteen seasons on The Challenge and still has yet to take home a win, no one can deny her sheer determination and strength, which she always proves in eliminations. Ferreira also plays a strong reality game, knowing when to flirt with the players to get them on her side, fight for alliances, and mess with rookies’ heads. “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars” might be just what this fireball needs to finally come out on top. The charity she'll be playing for is Suicide Prevention.
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Champ
Season 2 - Chris "CT" Tamburello is the The Challenge’s number one bad boy, with seasons full of arguments, fights, finals, and championships under his belt. Known for dominating in every type of competition, CT is equally strong at food and puzzle challenges as well as challenges that require strength and endurance. With a track record full of fist fights and shouting matches, CT has no problem calling people out and telling them to back off – Stars beware. The charity he'll be playing for is F.I.G.H.T.
Wes Bergmann
Champ
Season 2 - Known for his cunning strategy and his ever-evolving alliances, Wes Bergmann is back after making it to the final in “Champs vs. Pros,” but falling short of taking home a victory. Although Bergmann has two Champ titles under his belt, he hasn’t won since he was partnered with longtime nemesis CT on “The Challenge: Rivals II”. Never afraid to speak his mind and plot with players all on sides, Bregmann prides himself on out-smarting his opponents in order for the game to go his way. The Stars better beware of this masterful manipulator. The charity he'll be playing for is American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/