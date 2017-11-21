The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Tow Big or Tow HomeThe Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.11/21/2017
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Parkour All ObstaclesThe Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.11/28/2017
- 41:18Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Slamballs and Elbow BrawlsJohnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.12/05/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
When Push Comes to Shoving StarsAfter a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.12/12/2017
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Playing Me for the FoosThe Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.12/19/2017
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Flagpoles and False HopesOne Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.12/26/2017
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Sink, Purge, RepeatThe contestants battle it out in an underwater obstacle course to secure their spot in the Final Challenge, and one team is forced to choose a player from an opposing alliance.01/02/2018
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
It's the Final CountdownThe remaining six players compete in an intense Finale Challenge for a chance to earn $150,000 for their charities.01/09/2018
Cast
Ashley Mitchell
Champ
Season 3 - After a devastating family tragedy on the last Champs vs. Stars, it’s been a tough year for Ashley, but she is finally ready to rejoin the game and prove once and for all she can take this win- just like she did on her rookie season of Invasion of the Champions. When she’s got her game face on, This West Virginia native has shown that she may be small but she is a fierce competitor. However, it’s off the field where Ashley is prone to major meltdowns and lots of drama. Can this former cheerleader and southern belle keep her head in the game and eyes on the prize this season? Or will her emotions once again get the best of her? The charity she'll be playing for is Malala Fund: https://www.malala.org.
Lil Mama
Star
Season 3 - Lil Mama (aka Niatia Jessica Kirkland) is not just a hip- hop artist and dancer, she has also judged 7 seasons of America’s Best Dance Crew, and adds actress to her resume with her portrayal of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in VH1’s biographical film, CrazySexyCool. She is sassy, outspoken, and the eldest girl of eight siblings, which is how she earned the nickname, “Lil Mama.” When her hit single “Lip Gloss” debuted, Lil Mama sprang into the spotlight on the Billboard charts and was nominated for several awards. The charity she'll be playing for is Man Up! Inc.
Aneesa Ferreira
Champ
Season 2 - Fiery, outspoken and bold, Aneesa Ferreira never shies away from a challenge or the drama of the competition that comes with it. Although Ferreira has appeared on thirteen seasons on The Challenge and still has yet to take home a win, no one can deny her sheer determination and strength, which she always proves in eliminations. Ferreira also plays a strong reality game, knowing when to flirt with the players to get them on her side, fight for alliances, and mess with rookies’ heads. “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars” might be just what this fireball needs to finally come out on top. The charity she'll be playing for is Suicide Prevention.
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Champ
Season 2 - Chris "CT" Tamburello is the The Challenge’s number one bad boy, with seasons full of arguments, fights, finals, and championships under his belt. Known for dominating in every type of competition, CT is equally strong at food and puzzle challenges as well as challenges that require strength and endurance. With a track record full of fist fights and shouting matches, CT has no problem calling people out and telling them to back off – Stars beware. The charity he'll be playing for is F.I.G.H.T.
Wes Bergmann
Champ
Season 2 - Known for his cunning strategy and his ever-evolving alliances, Wes Bergmann is back after making it to the final in “Champs vs. Pros,” but falling short of taking home a victory. Although Bergmann has two Champ titles under his belt, he hasn’t won since he was partnered with longtime nemesis CT on “The Challenge: Rivals II”. Never afraid to speak his mind and plot with players all on sides, Bregmann prides himself on out-smarting his opponents in order for the game to go his way. The Stars better beware of this masterful manipulator. The charity he'll be playing for is American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/