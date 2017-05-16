The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Secrets and LimesHost and NFL star Victor Cruz introduces 10 Challenge Champs to their newest competition: a collection of 10 world-class professional athletes, including Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, MMA star CM Punk, and NFL star Shawne Merriman05/16/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Settling the ScoresThe long-time rivalry between Wes and Bananas comes to the forefront. A pick-up game of football, led by NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Kamerion Wimbley, escalates into off-field drama for Lolo Jones and Lindsey Jacobellis.05/23/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Watch out for the WolfpackIn a brutal BRAWN challenge, the players get to choose their own match ups when the Champs go one-on-one with the Pros. A shocking last minute proposal puts one Pro in a real bind.05/30/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
A Cold Day In HellA Pro turns to a Champ for advice as the politics of the game intensifies. A tricky brain and communication challenge turns testy when both teams try to get an edge by engaging in dirty tricks.06/06/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Immovable ObjectionsA twist in the ENDURANCE challenge catches all the players by surprise. When one of the players hits their lowest point in the game, another player’s act of generosity reminds everyone what this Challenge is all about.06/13/2017
- 41:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
No Guts No GloryA gut-busting challenge to determine who goes to the final tests the players’ strategy and endurance. One player struggles to keep anything down, while another is forced into a make-or-break decision.06/20/2017