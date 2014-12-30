The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II
Season 26
- 01:32ExclusiveS26 E14EX-tra BaggageZach and Jonna reveal how their relationship ended in heartbreak.12/30/2014
- 01:47ExclusiveS26 E1Diem The LoverFellow challenge competitors share their memories of Diem and CT's storybook romance.01/06/2015
- 01:16ExclusiveS26 E1Are You The One In The House!The Challenge competitors share their thoughts on 'Are You The One?' cast members being on this season of the show.01/06/2015
- 02:02ExclusiveS26 E1Diem Removes Her WigChallengers recall the most powerful moment in Challenge history.01/06/2015
- 06:15ExclusiveS26 E2Battle of the EX-iled: I Will Always Hate YouJessica and Dustin face off against the next set of eliminated competitors in the EX-ile.01/13/2015
- 07:13ExclusiveS26 E3Battle of the EX-iled: Love SickJessica and Dustin compete against the next eliminated team in the EX-ile.01/20/2015
- 04:08ExclusiveS26 E4Battle of the EX-iled: Crazy Stupid LoveJohn and Simone prepare to battle the next eliminated team.01/27/2015
- 07:53ExclusiveS26 E5Battle Of The EX-iled: Love, Sweat, And TearsJohn and Simone face-off against some notorious challenge vets.02/03/2015
- 05:19ExclusiveS26 E6Battle Of The EX-iled: Love HurtsBananas and Nany check out the EX-iled house and prepare for their chance to get back in the game.02/10/2015
- 08:31ExclusiveS26 E7Battle Of The EX-iled: That's The Way Love GoesBananas and Nany go up against the next eliminated team.02/17/2015