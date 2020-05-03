The Busch Family Brewed
Meet the Busch FamilyBilly Sr. shares exciting business news, Billy Jr. and Gussie move into their parents' farmhouse, and Haley and her boyfriend Clark prepare for their trip to Europe.03/05/2020
The Sex TalkHaley returns from her trip abroad with Clark, Gussie and Billy Jr. grill Clark during a skeet shooting session, and Christi has a private talk with Maddie.03/05/2020
Jake's MakeoverWhen Billy Jr.'s long-distance girlfriend Marissa visits, the rest of the family voices their concerns about her, and Grace, Maddie and Christi give Jake a lifestyle makeover.03/12/2020
Busch Stadium ClubBilly Jr. and Gussie take Billy Sr. shopping to find an outfit for his date with Christi, and the entire family questions Billy Jr.'s relationship with Marissa.03/19/2020
Texas Size DramaGussie and Jake head to Dallas with Billy Jr. on his apartment-hunting trip with Marissa, and Christi visits Haley in Los Angeles and encourages her to leave her comfort zone.03/19/2020
The Morning AfterBilly Jr. has a nerve-wracking first meeting with Marissa's parents, Billy Sr. has a sit-down with Clark, and the family questions Marissa's intentions with Billy Jr.03/26/2020
Gussie's 23rd BirthdayThe family prepares to throw a birthday party for Gussie, Billy Sr. gives Haley tough love about Clark, and Grace confronts Louise about her relationship with Gussie.03/26/2020
The Next StepsBilly Jr. considers taking his relationship with Marissa to the next level, Christi urges Gussie to make up with Grace, and Grace and Louise try to rebuild their friendship.04/02/2020
GroundbreakingThe Busch family holds a groundbreaking ceremony for their new brewery, and Billy Jr. makes an announcement that could change the family forever.04/02/2020
Cast
Billy Sr.
Cast Member
Billy Sr. comes from a family whose name is synonymous with pouring up a good time. His great-grandfather, Adolphus Busch, started one of America's most iconic beer companies, making his family the closest thing to American royalty. Billy Sr. wants to open up a new brewery to continue the Busch family legacy, but at his core, he's the goofy dad who loves to embarrass his wife and kids.
Christi
Cast Member
Christi is the center of the Busch family, and her No. 1 goal is to keep her kids close. As the quintessential helicopter mom, Christi admittedly struggles with loosening the reins on her children, from 14-year-old Peter to 28-year-old Billy Jr. She and Billy Sr. are breaking ground on a new brewery on their property, designed to keep the kids invested in the family business (and keep them at home).
Billy Jr.
Cast Member
As the oldest of seven, Billy feels he's responsible for keeping the Busch legacy alive for the next generation. However, he finds himself at odds with his family over his girlfriend, Marissa, and whether or not she has the right "motives." He's ready to grow up and make some big decisions -- of course, that's only if Christi lets him!
Haley
Cast Member
Haley is a sweetheart and a romantic. She's an actress who has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Clark, for eight years and has moved back from L.A. to St. Louis to be closer to him. She's always put Clark first, but now she feels torn between waiting on Clark to propose and pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. Haley will have to decide between love and her dreams.
Abbey
Cast Member
Abbey is the ultimate wild child. Unlike the rest of the family, Abbey hates St. Louis and has found her forever home in Florida with her serious boyfriend, Matt. Abbey tries to avoid coming back to St. Louis, unless it's for a big family event -- or if Christi uses a major guilt trip to get her back home.
Marissa
Cast Member
Marissa and Billy Jr. have been dating for a year. The only problem is that Marissa lives in Dallas. Oh, and the rest of the Busches think she's only in it for the money. Marissa is ready to take the next step with Billy by moving in together, but will she be able to win over his family?