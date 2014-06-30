Teen Wolf
S4 • E2
Wolf Watch: 117It’s Girl’s Night on Wolf Watch, and host Jill Wagner and House DJ Cole Plante will get all the juice on “117” from Teen Wolf stars Arden Cho, Meagan Tandy, and special celebrity guest Debby Ryan.06/30/2014
S4 • E3
Wolf Watch: MutedHost Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante will talk all about “Muted” with Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry and special celebrity guest Jake Miller.07/07/2014
S4 • E4
Wolf Watch: The BenefactorHost Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante will talk all about “The Benefactor” with new Teen Wolf stars Mason Dye and Samantha Logan along with special celebrity guest Cody Simpson.07/14/2014
S4 • E5
Wolf Watch: I.E.D.Musical group Fifth Harmony will dish on all things Teen Wolf with host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante.07/21/2014
S4 • E6
Wolf Watch: OrphanedMelissa Ponzio and Haley Webb join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante with special guest Alex Saxson from MTV’s Finding Carter.07/28/2014
S4 • E7
Wolf Watch: WeaponizedHost Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante are all about the romance this week with Teen Wolf stars Dylan O’Brien and Shelley Hennig along with special celebrity guest Cassie Steele.08/04/2014
S4 • E8
Wolf Watch: Time Of DeathHost Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante bring Teen Wolf stars Tyler Hoechlin and Meagan Tandy in for Fight Night with celebrity guest Briana Evigan.08/11/2014
S4 • E9
Wolf Watch: PerishableExecutive Producer Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante for a special “Making of Season 4” episode of Wolf Watch. Celebrity fan Joey King will also join the conversation.08/18/2014
S4 • E10
Wolf Watch: MonstrousTeen Wolf villains Ian Bohen and Maya Eshet join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante to discuss everything that happened in tonight’s episode. Jillian Rose Reed from MTV’s Awkward. will also join the conversation.08/25/2014