Teen Wolf
- 03:33ExclusiveS2A New Alpha In TownThe 'Teen Wolf' cast members talk about where their characters are at the start of Season 2 and dish on the new villain in town.06/03/2012
- 03:12ExclusiveS2A New WerewolfNewcomer Daniel Sharman talks about his character, Isaac, and the cast discusses the latest creature to invade Beacon Hills.06/04/2012
- 03:05ExclusiveS2Following The Same PathThe cast discusses Allison's hesitation to become a hunter and Scott's conflict with Derek.06/11/2012
- 02:09ExclusiveS2Forming A TeamThe cast chats about the unlikely duo of Stiles and Derek and the concept of having two villains for Scott to battle.06/18/2012
- 02:28ExclusiveS2The KanimaThe cast discusses the kanima reveal and explains why Derek is threatened by the latest shapeshifter.06/25/2012
- 02:08ExclusiveS2Being ControlledHolland Roden and Colton Haynes discuss how their characters are being controlled on this season of 'Teen Wolf.'07/09/2012
- 02:21ExclusiveS2The Girls' WardrobeHolland Roden and costume designer Barbara Vasquez chat about the style seen on the girls during this season of 'Teen Wolf.'07/30/2012
- 02:19ExclusiveS2A Greater ConflictThe cast discusses the changed relationship between Scott and his mother and Allison's transformation.07/30/2012
- 02:03ExclusiveS2Style TransformationsGage Golightly and costume designer Barbara Vasquez discuss the style transformations seen over the course of Season 2.08/06/2012
- 03:07ExclusiveS2Gone Too FarThe cast discusses Allison's downward spiral and Isaac's decision to help Scott battle Gerard.08/06/2012
- 01:48ExclusiveS2The Guys' WardrobeCostume designer Barbara Vasquez chats about how each of the guys on the show has his own sense of style.08/06/2012
- 01:57ExclusiveS2Ensemble StyleHolland Roden and costume designer Barbara Vasquez discuss how to style an ensemble cast.08/06/2012