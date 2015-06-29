Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Wolf Watch: Creatures Of The NightTyler Posey chats with Teen Wolf stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, and Executive Producer Jeff Davis about the season 5 premiere of Teen Wolf and share an exclusive look at the next episode.06/29/2015
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Wolf Watch: A Novel ApproachHost Tyler Posey chats with Teen Wolf stars Holland Roden, Cody Christian, pop sensation Max, and guest DJ Travis Mills about the latest episode as well as behind-the-scenes antics.07/20/2015
- 21:01Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
Wolf Watch: Strange FrequenciesHost Tyler Posey chats with Teen Wolf stars Dylan Sprayberry and Victoria Moroles as well as Sterling “Steelo” Brim from Ridiculousness, pop sensation Halsey, and DJ Travis Mills about the latest episode.08/03/2015