Teen Mum
S2 • E1
Daddy Always Comes BackIn the Season 2 premiere, we catch up with mums Chloe, Megan, and Mia, and introduce two new mums, Sassi, and Amber.10/09/2017
S2 • E2
I Deserve to be Happy!Sassi discovers her passion, Dylan tries to win Megan back with shiny objects, and Amber continues her search for love while Ste fights to stay in her life.10/16/2017
S2 • E3
Squish Bucket Chicken Nugget!Mia and Manley’s baby turns one, but their relationship is worse than ever. Sassi and Darren find their relationship on the rocks as well.10/23/2017
S2 • E4
Cupid’s ArrowIt’s Valentine’s Day, but not all the mums have something to celebrate. Mia tries to get back with Manley, and Jordan does the unthinkable to Chloe.10/30/2017
S2 • E5
I’m a Mum… Again!Megan and Dylan welcome baby #2, and Mia and Manley finally speak again. Will their last-ditch effort restore their flame or will Mia officially become a single mum?11/06/2017
S2 • E6
I’m DoneIn this epic season finale, Megan makes a difficult decision, Amber finds what she’s been looking for, and Mia finally takes the big leap!11/13/2017