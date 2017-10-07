Teen Mum
S1 • E1
Life as a Teen MumLife as a teen mom is lots of things, but it’s never dull. This is the story of Naomi, Megan, Mia, and Chloe, four girls, living in the UK, whose lives took an unexpected turn.07/10/2017
S1 • E2
You Ruin EverythingChloe and Jordan go on holiday to Spain, Naomi finds it hard to let go of Raphael, Megan’s mom finally confronts Dylan about his cheating, and Mia gets her first taste of motherhood.07/10/2017
S1 • E3
We Bought a HorseNaomi has an awkward run in with Ines, Chloe gets heated with Jordan on her 18th birthday, Mia finally confronts Manley’s mom, and Megan and Dylan take on another mouth to feed.07/17/2017
S1 • E4
Father's DayChloe embarks on a new venture with her baby, Dylan has a fit of jealous rage over Megan’s revealing birthday outfit, Naomi and Raphael give their relationship another go, and Mia’s jealousy for Manley’s ex escalates over a battle of Father’s Day07/17/2017
S1 • E5
It's My Party and I'll Cry if I Want To!Mia and Erin finally face off at a family dinner, Megan’s dream engagement party might turn out to be a nightmare, Naomi is shocked by an unexpected guest at her daughter’s birthday party, and Chloe questions the longevity of her relationship07/24/2017
S1 • E6
I'm Going to be a Mum... Again!In the season finale of Teen Mum, while some are ready to take vows to never part, others make plans to split for good. Naomi, Megan, Mia, and Chloe each hit a turning point that may change their lives forever.07/24/2017