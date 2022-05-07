Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Kayla Sessler Cast Member

With Kayla’s ex Stephan long out of the picture, Luke has stepped up to be a father to Izaiah and their daughter Ariah. But after a dramatic fallout with Luke’s family, Kayla isn’t on speaking terms with them, and Luke is torn between his family and his girlfriend. On top of that, the couples’ past infidelities are still a recurring issue, and their relationship is on the brink of falling apart. Kayla is starting to feel like they both need some space, but things get tricky when Luke decides to propose. Will Kayla say yes? Or will she come to the tough realization that they are better off not together?