Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms, and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn.
Cast

Brianna Jaramillo

Cast Member

Brianna is finally on her own in a new apartment but is still heavily relying on her mother Jess for help raising her son Braeson, who was born with one arm. She is still recovering from a bad breakup with her ex, Briggs, after Brianna found out he was cheating on her with multiple other women. For now, she is focusing on herself, trying to make ends meet as a single mother, and putting Braeson first, as she works with him on his development.

Kayla Sessler

Cast Member

With Kayla’s ex Stephan long out of the picture, Luke has stepped up to be a father to Izaiah and their daughter Ariah. But after a dramatic fallout with Luke’s family, Kayla isn’t on speaking terms with them, and Luke is torn between his family and his girlfriend. On top of that, the couples’ past infidelities are still a recurring issue, and their relationship is on the brink of falling apart. Kayla is starting to feel like they both need some space, but things get tricky when Luke decides to propose. Will Kayla say yes? Or will she come to the tough realization that they are better off not together?

Kiaya Elliott

Cast Member

After 4 years in prison, Amour’s father X’Zayveon is coming home soon. Although Kiaya doesn’t want Amour growing up without his father, she has no idea what to expect from X’Zayveon when he comes home, and she worries that everyone may not be on the same page regarding co-parenting Amour. Kiaya and Theaza have been doing well raising Amour while continuing not to put labels on their relationship, but will the pressure of Zay coming home cause them to implode?

Madisen Beith

Cast Member

After her dad got married and moved to Ohio, Madisen followed him and brought her daughter Camille for a fresh start. She and Camille’s father Christian decide to try and make their relationship work one last time, so he joins her there. When they're forced to get a place of their own and pay bills, tension mounts. After a trip back to Arkansas, Christian and Madisen go their separate ways for good. Madisen moves in with her best friends’ family and starts dating a new guy. Can Madisen and Christian continue to co-parent and put Camille first even if they’re not together?

Rachel Beaver

Cast Member

Rachael thinks her family is toxic and struggles to set boundaries with them, so she moves in with her boyfriend Noah and his mom. Rachel and Noah are raising her daughter Hazelee together. But their relationship may not be ready for such a big step, and, although Hazelee has taken to calling Noah “Dad,” her biological father Drew is getting out of prison soon. Rachel is also struggling with her tumultuous relationship with her mom Stephanie and her sister Mallorie, who also has a young child.

Kayla Jones

Cast Member

Kayla J is struggling to deal with her on-again, off-again relationship with her best friend and child's father Makel. While she understands why he needs to "do him" right now and date other people, she becomes enraged when Makel keeps bringing new girlfriends around their daughter Mecca. Kayla attempts to lay down the law, causing a bitter he said, she said battle. Can they come to the table for Mecca's sake, or is Kayla's pain over Makel's lack of communication and ending their relationship too much for her to handle?