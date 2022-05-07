Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
TUESDAYS 9/8C
Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms, and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn.
S3 • E14
Family Matters: Kayla seeks to mend things with Luke's family even as their future remains uncertain, Teazha questions who her true family is, and Rachel and her mom disagree about family therapy. 07/05/2022
S3 • E13
California Love: Kayla lets the other moms in on a personal struggle, Dr. Drew questions Brianna about her relationship with her mother, and Madisen and Christian give their romance another try. 06/28/2022
S3 • E12
Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: Rachel's long-term plans with Noah hits a snag, Brianna feels unsupported in her decision to move out, Kayla J meets with Makel and his girlfriend, and Kayla makes a heartbreaking decision. 11/23/2021
S3 • E11
Emergency Contact: Kayla clashes with Luke's family, Makel confronts his unsupportive mom, Rachel awaits Drew's release from prison, and Kiaya and Brianna reach breaking points in their relationships. 11/16/2021
S3 • E10
Come Correct: Kayla J rules out changing Mecca's routine to accommodate Makel, Kayla and Luke revisit old emotional wounds in therapy, and Rachel wants Drew to prove he's worthy of being Hazelee's dad. 11/09/2021
S3 • E9
New Dude, New Mood: Kiaya and Teazha try to mend things after a fight, Kayla considers going into therapy with Luke, Rachel learns she may have to move in with her mom, and Brianna re-enters the dating scene. 11/01/2021
S3 • E8
Back to Reality: Brianna's new relationship puts a strain on her friendship with Ashley, Rachel feels the pinch of her newfound independence, and Kiaya tries to make sense of her relationship with Teazha. 10/26/2021
S3 • E7
Do Better: Rachel makes plans to leave home, Kayla meets up with her ex, Brianna dips her toe back in the dating pool, Kayla J opens up about her childhood in therapy, and Kiaya reaches out to Carla. 10/19/2021
S3 • E6
Turning Point: Kayla gets a surprising message from her ex-boyfriend, Kayla J and Makel attempt to keep the peace as they prepare Mecca for her first day of school, and Rachel begrudgingly returns home. 10/12/2021
S3 • E5
All About Adjustments: Kiaya plans a surprise birthday for Teazha, Brianna takes the lead on Braeson's potty training, and Rachel rents an Airbnb to get some space from her mom. 10/05/2021
Brianna is finally on her own in a new apartment but is still heavily relying on her mother Jess for help raising her son Braeson, who was born with one arm. She is still recovering from a bad breakup with her ex, Briggs, after Brianna found out he was cheating on her with multiple other women. For now, she is focusing on herself, trying to make ends meet as a single mother, and putting Braeson first, as she works with him on his development.
With Kayla’s ex Stephan long out of the picture, Luke has stepped up to be a father to Izaiah and their daughter Ariah. But after a dramatic fallout with Luke’s family, Kayla isn’t on speaking terms with them, and Luke is torn between his family and his girlfriend. On top of that, the couples’ past infidelities are still a recurring issue, and their relationship is on the brink of falling apart. Kayla is starting to feel like they both need some space, but things get tricky when Luke decides to propose. Will Kayla say yes? Or will she come to the tough realization that they are better off not together?
After 4 years in prison, Amour’s father X’Zayveon is coming home soon. Although Kiaya doesn’t want Amour growing up without his father, she has no idea what to expect from X’Zayveon when he comes home, and she worries that everyone may not be on the same page regarding co-parenting Amour. Kiaya and Theaza have been doing well raising Amour while continuing not to put labels on their relationship, but will the pressure of Zay coming home cause them to implode?
After her dad got married and moved to Ohio, Madisen followed him and brought her daughter Camille for a fresh start. She and Camille’s father Christian decide to try and make their relationship work one last time, so he joins her there. When they're forced to get a place of their own and pay bills, tension mounts. After a trip back to Arkansas, Christian and Madisen go their separate ways for good. Madisen moves in with her best friends’ family and starts dating a new guy. Can Madisen and Christian continue to co-parent and put Camille first even if they’re not together?
Rachael thinks her family is toxic and struggles to set boundaries with them, so she moves in with her boyfriend Noah and his mom. Rachel and Noah are raising her daughter Hazelee together. But their relationship may not be ready for such a big step, and, although Hazelee has taken to calling Noah “Dad,” her biological father Drew is getting out of prison soon. Rachel is also struggling with her tumultuous relationship with her mom Stephanie and her sister Mallorie, who also has a young child.
Kayla J is struggling to deal with her on-again, off-again relationship with her best friend and child's father Makel. While she understands why he needs to "do him" right now and date other people, she becomes enraged when Makel keeps bringing new girlfriends around their daughter Mecca. Kayla attempts to lay down the law, causing a bitter he said, she said battle. Can they come to the table for Mecca's sake, or is Kayla's pain over Makel's lack of communication and ending their relationship too much for her to handle?