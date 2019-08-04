Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant chronicles the lives of young mothers Ashley, Brianna, Kayla, Kiaya and Rachel.
- 02:00HighlightS1 E30Danae Is Low-Key Nervous About His Surgery ConsultationDanae opens up about his body dysmorphia as he travels to his surgery consultation, and his girlfriend Sabrina provides moral support along the way.04/08/2019
- 03:34HighlightS1 E29Kayla Just Wants RespectThings quickly escalate when Kayla stands up to Stephan's mom and refuses to let her meet Izaiah on-camera.12/28/2018
- 03:02HighlightS1 E29Ashley and Bar's UpdateAfter seeking help to become a better man, Bar joins Ashley on stage to give an update on his anger management counseling and share his side of the story.12/28/2018
- 02:07HighlightS1 E26Kayla Is Done Talking About StephanAfter Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.12/14/2018
- 01:37HighlightS1 E26Super Mom JadeIn an effort to be a role model for her daughter, Jade decides she wants to go to beauty school and eventually open her own salon.12/14/2018
- 02:01HighlightS1 E26It’s Gonna Work OutAshley and Bar reflect on how they’ve grown and how they can create a happy, healthy and safe environment as co-parents.12/14/2018
- 01:55HighlightS1 E24Kayla Catches Heat from StephanKayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.12/07/2018
- 03:16HighlightS1 E24Brianna Has a Change of HeartAfter struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.12/07/2018
- 02:02HighlightS1 E25Ashley Plans Holly's Party without BarAshley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.12/07/2018
- 02:23HighlightS1 E23Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for KaylaAfter looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.11/29/2018
- 01:39HighlightS1 E23Brianna Can’t Predict the FutureWhen her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.11/29/2018
- 03:08HighlightS1 E23Ashley Confronts Bar about His DrinkingAfter avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.11/29/2018
Cast
Ashley Jones
Cast Member
AGE: 22
CITY: Vallejo, CA
Ashley's tumultuous relationship with Bar, her daughter Holly's father, has had a lot of highs and lows, but his ongoing lack of motivation has Ashley at her breaking point. As she shifts her focus to school, she decides to end things with Bar and work on their co-parenting, but when Ashley starts hanging out with Chicago rapper 600Breezy, Bar is not happy.
Kayla Sessler
Cast Member
AGE: 20
CITY: Cortland, IL
After tons of drama with Izaiah's dad Stephan, Kayla ended that relationship and started a new chapter with college basketball player Luke. When Kayla finds out she's pregnant with baby number two, Luke is forced to decide between following his dreams of playing Division I ball or staying close to home to help Kayla with the new baby.
Rachel Beaver
Cast Member
AGE: 17
CITY: Madisonville, TN
A popular girl from small-town Tennessee, Rachel was always known for being a wild child and a party girl. Rachel's 18-year-old sister just had a baby, but their mom is still furious when she finds out Rachel is pregnant, too. Rachel isn't sure if the baby is her boyfriend Drew's or his best friend Jacob's, but she's determined to leave her old ways in the past and focus on raising her little girl.
Brianna Jaramillo
Cast Member
AGE: 19
CITY: Newberg, OR
After leaving her toxic relationship with Danae behind, Brianna moved with her mom and Braeson to Oregon for a fresh start, but it was tougher than she expected to juggle two jobs and raise Braeson on her own. Brianna started dating again when an old friend reached out with some surprising news that could change the course of her and Braeson's life forever.
Kiaya Elliot
Cast Member
AGE: 19
CITY: Norfolk, VA
19-year-old Kiaya was madly in love with her girlfriend Teazha, but they broke up when Teazha cheated, then Kiaya got pregnant by 17-year-old X'Zayveon. Kiaya and Teazha eventually reunited and are raising the baby together. X'Zayveon is out of the picture for now as he serves time in an adult prison, but his mom Carla hopes to be involved in her young grandson's life despite Kiaya's wishes she stays away.
Jade Cline
Cast Member
Season 1
Lexi Tatman
Cast Member
Season 1
