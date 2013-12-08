Teen Mom 3
S1
Meet the New MomsA look back at Alex, Mackenzie, Briana, and Katie’s stories from the beginning of “16 and Pregnant“ through the triumphs and challenges of becoming mothers for the first time.08/12/2013
S1 • E1
Hope For The BestBriana's ex, Devoin, provokes her to take legal action against him. Katie fights with Joey over responsibility. Alex’s ex, Matt returns from rehab, questioning the relationship. Mackenzie fights with Josh on 2yr anniversary.09/02/2013
S1 • E2
Second ThoughtsBriana reconsiders her decision to file an order of protection against Devoin. Mackenzie wants Josh to move in with her family, and Alex struggles to trust Matt. Joey has an unexpected question to ask Katie.09/02/2013
S1 • E3
Growing Up FastKatie and Joey clash over finances and Briana lets Devoin babysit Nova for the first time. Alex and Matt work on their relationship while Mackenzie goes behind her mom's back and gets on birth control.09/02/2013
S1 • E4
Pushing The EnvelopeMackenzie and Josh go to prom, and Briana is overwhelmed with baby expenses. Katie and Joey decide to go to counseling, and Alex finds out that Matt has been talking to another girl.09/09/2013
S1 • E5
Moving ForwardBriana's sister Brittney goes on a road trip, leaving Briana behind, and Alex and Matt attempt to work on their issues. Mackenzie and Josh go to the first rodeo of the season. Against Joey's wishes Katie models in fashion show.09/16/2013
S1 • E6
To Be JudgedBriana makes a decision about Devoin's role in her daughter's life. Katie is suspicious of Joey's extracurricular activities. Alex pushes Matt away for good. Mackenzie tries to support Josh as he competes at his first rodeo.09/23/2013
S1 • E7
Into The DistanceBriana finally faces Devoin in court. Katie urges Joey to consider a new job offer. Mackenzie struggles with Josh when he puts rodeo before her, and Alex is shocked when Matt rejects a life-changing offer.09/30/2013
S1 • E8
Some Days Matter MoreTension rises between the sisters when Briana starts college. Katie struggles to accept Joey’s graveyard shift attitude. Alex decides to go to prom, and Mackenzie and Josh are barely communicating on Father’s Day.10/07/2013
S1 • E9
Don't Lie To MeBriana decides to get on birth control, and Alex accuses her mom of losing prized possessions. Katie’s birthday turns into a disaster, and Mackenzie discovers that Josh has been lying to her for a long time.10/14/2013